José María Fernández ‘El Pirru’ Leaves Son José Emilio Levy Out of “Family Time” Amid Accusations

Title: José María Fernández ‘El Pirru’ Excludes Son from Family Time Amid Accusations of Arrest Warrant

Introduction:

Renowned Mexican actor José María Fernández, popularly known as ‘El Pirru’, has been accused of leaving his son José Emilio Levy out of family gatherings due to alleged accusations made by the young man. The accusations involve an arrest warrant against ‘El Pirru’ for outstanding maintenance debts. Consequently, the relationship between the father and son has deteriorated further, leaving Levy feeling estranged from his father and complicating the already contentious issue of their late mother’s inheritance.

Content:

José Emilio Levy recently gave an interview detailing the strained relationship with his father, José María Fernández ‘El Pirru,’ and the ongoing legal battles surrounding their mother Mariana Levy’s inheritance. According to Levy, there is an outstanding debt of approximately $71,000 that has triggered an arrest warrant against ‘El Pirru.’ Levy claims his father accused him of instigating the legal proceedings.

In response to the interview, José María Fernández took to Instagram and posted photos of himself with his other children, notably excluding José Emilio Levy. This exclusion has been perceived by some as a direct reaction to Levy’s interview. It remains uncertain whether the photos are recent or if the absence of Levy is due to the growing estrangement between him and his father.

The inheritance left by Mariana Levy, who tragically passed away in 2005, has been a contentious issue within the family. Levy claims that Maria Levy’s lawyer has been hindering the resolution of the inheritance dispute. According to Levy, unnecessary paperwork, appeals, and expansion of inventory have complicated the distribution process. The strained relationship between Levy and his half-sister Maria has only worsened due to their differing approaches to the legal proceedings.

José María Fernández moved on from his late wife by marrying popular Mexican singer Ana Bárbara in February 2006. Initially, their relationship received significant criticism, with ‘El Pirru’ being accused of initiating their romance prior to Mariana Levy’s death. The couple eventually wed and welcomed their first child together, José María Fernández Ugalde, in December of the same year.

Throughout the years, Ana Bárbara has displayed her love and care for Mariana Levy’s children, Paula and José Emilio, whom she considers her own. She continues to support and be present in their lives, maintaining a strong relationship with both children.

The relationship between Ana Bárbara and Talina Fernández, Mariana Levy’s mother, also changed significantly over time. Initially, Fernández was upset with Ana Bárbara’s involvement with ‘El Pirru’ shortly after Mariana Levy’s death. However, over the years, Fernández has expressed her gratitude and admiration for Ana Bárbara’s dedication and care towards her grandchildren.

Conclusion:

The ongoing family disputes and the exclusion of José Emilio Levy from family gatherings indicate a growing divide between him and his father, José María Fernández ‘El Pirru.’ With simmering tensions around Mariana Levy’s inheritance and the unanswered accusations against ‘El Pirru,’ the family’s relationships remain strained. The lingering conflicts exemplify the complexities that arise when inheritance and grief intersect, leading to family breakdowns and bitter disputes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

