Governor Juan Schiaretti met this Wednesday with the representatives of the Interreligious Committee for Peace (Comipaz), within the framework of the working dialogue that the Province maintains with the representatives of different institutions and community actors.

As reported by the Government, Monsignor Ángel Rossi, Rabbi Marcelo Polakoff, Pastor Norberto Ruffa, Imam Jihad Sleiman and the diac were present at the meeting on behalf of the interreligious table. Maria Pedicino Keuroghlian.

At the meeting they discussed the social situation in which the country finds itself, the inflationary process, violence and drug addiction, as well as the fight against drug trafficking.

At the end of the meeting, the Minister of Government and Security, Julián López, stressed that “this meeting is part of the permanent dialogue that the Government has been holding with different sectors that make up the life of the community.”

“It is always important to listen to each other, share views and work in an articulated way to favor the development of the community,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Habitat and Family Economy, Laura Jure; the Minister of Social Development, Juan Carlos Massei and the Secretary of Prevention and Addiction Assistance, Darío Gigena.

