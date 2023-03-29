I’ve been asked for quite some time what this “miracle weapon against arthrosis” is all about. The first thing I had to ask was: Which wonder weapon?

What is meant is the borax. There’s even a book about it[1] from 2019.

But, as with all “miracle weapons” in the field of medicine and naturopathy, you should ask yourself whether this is really a miracle weapon or whether it is more about sales propaganda (with which you can sell a book better, for example can)?

What arthrosis is and what treatment options are available here, I have presented in this article:

It is already clear here that there are far more options for treating arthrosis than borax, which I only mentioned for the sake of completeness.

My contribution to borax raised the question of whether this could be a “cure-all”, a kind of precursor to the “silver bullet”:

By the way: If you are interested in such information, then you should definitely request my free practice newsletter “Independent. Naturally. clear edge.” to:

On the trail of boron

According to the “Health Center”, boron as a trace element has a number of tasks in our organism, although it is officially considered “not essential”, i.e. “not necessary”. The maintenance of bone health (bone formation and bone regeneration) is also listed here.

In addition, Bohr is said to have anti-inflammatory effects and to be able to relieve pain in osteoarthritis and arthritis. Other functions include supporting wound healing, promoting the formation of sex hormones, activating vitamin D, supporting the absorption of calcium and magnesium, etc.

One could deduce from this that it could make sense to supplement boron in the form of a dietary supplement in order to obtain more “ammunition for the silver bullet”.

But, as we further learn, there is boron in sufficient amounts in plants. Because without boron they cannot thrive. “Health Center” therefore suspects, perhaps not incorrectly, that “Especially the boron content of vegetable food is one of the reasons for this [ist]why switching to a plant-based diet has such a positive effect on many diseases”.

And that would in turn mean that the “silver bullet” boron, like many other “silver bullets” of nature, is sufficiently present in natural, preferably plant-based foods, which reduces the likelihood of a boron deficiency as the cause of arthrosis.

As explained in my contribution to the “cure-all borax”, there could be limitations. Namely when the boron content in the soil on which the crops grow has become too low.

How pronounced this deficiency is for the individual products and in which regions, that would have to be recorded on a case-by-case basis. In principle, it is not unlikely that the boron content has also decreased due to depleted soils:

There even seems to be some work on this that has shown that regions where agriculture produces on soils low in boron have a higher incidence of osteoarthritis than regions with higher boron soils.

By the way: If you are interested in such information, then be sure to request my practice newsletter:

“Health Center” recommends prunes as particularly rich in boron to prevent a deficiency or to eliminate an existing deficiency.

Other plants with significant boron content are almonds (2.3 milligrams per 100 grams), raisins (2.5 milligrams), peanuts (1.8 milligrams), hazelnuts (1.6 milligrams), avocados (1.4 milligrams) Etc.

So if you eat a lot of fruit and vegetables and nuts, you are most likely well supplied with boron. Should those affected nevertheless develop arthrosis, then there is much to be said for the probability that factors other than a boron deficiency are responsible for the genesis of the disease.

In the case of a predominantly meat-oriented diet, a boron deficiency should be taken into account in the development or presence of arthrosis and the diet should be changed accordingly and/or supplemented with appropriate boron-containing food supplements.

A more plant-oriented diet not only shines with a sufficient supply of boron. Rather, there are much greater advantages here, especially for arthrosis patients, in whom inflammatory processes play a central role.

Boron is said to have anti-inflammatory properties. But a plant-based diet is the foundation of a balanced and stable acid-base balance, which is critical to preventing inflammation:

Excessive meat consumption contains a number of risk factors for the development of diseases such as arthrosis:

As in my article on “arthrosis” mentioned at the beginning, there are various causes for this disease, with a boron deficiency being an accompanying cause. I think it is unlikely that a boron deficiency alone is responsible for osteoarthritis if all other parameters are in order.

By the way: If you are interested in such information, then be sure to request my practice newsletter with the “5 miracle cures”:

Side note: The “5 Miracle Cures” thing is by far the most popular newsletter that my patients love to read…

Boron and a slightly different “miracle weapon”

In addition to boron, there seems to be another “miracle weapon” that dates back to ancient times and seems to have been somewhat forgotten: bone broth. This broth, properly prepared, contains some components that are of great importance for our joints, such as collagen.[2]

The extent to which the collagen contained here can be used for cartilage formation remains to be discussed. But there is much more in this broth than just collagen, namely omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, glycosaminoglycans, etc. The last substance contains three other components, namely hyaluronic acid[3] [4]Chondroitinsulfat[5] and N-acetyl glucosamine[6].

But as a true “silver bullet,” bone broth can “cure” more than just osteoarthritis. It is helpful for intestinal problems, irritable bowel syndrome and helps to regulate the immune system, which, for example, helps to strengthen the immune system and thus shorten the regeneration phase in the case of colds.

Conclusion

If boron is a “magic bullet,” then bone broth is even more such a “magic bullet.” Because arthrosis is only provoked in the rarest of cases by a boron deficiency alone, which could be easily and quickly eliminated by supplementation.

Rather, a number of factors play a role here, which slows down and complicates the regeneration process. Bone broth, on the other hand, can boast a number of proven positive ingredients that promote the healing process of osteoarthritis.

By the way: If you are interested in such information, then you should definitely request my free practice newsletter “Independent. Naturally. clear edge.” to:

This post was created on March 14, 2023.