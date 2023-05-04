Covid: Bolsonaro cries talking about his fears about the vaccine – Focus Vaccini

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – RIO DE JANEIRO, MAY 04 – The former Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, is moved by speaking of his fears about the anti-Covid vaccine and how he suffered from doubts about the validity of his wife Michelle’s vaccination pass. In an interview with Jovem Pan’s Pânico program, the former conservative leader said that the agents took a photo of Michelle’s vaccination card, suspected of fraud.



“She fell ill right on the way back to Brazil. Last year she had a crisis again and the doctor said it was the vaccine‘s fault,” said Bolsonaro, who then focused on the situation of his underage daughter.



“When Anvisa (the Brazilian health surveillance agency) said it would authorize the vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 12, I called and said, ‘But there are possible side effects, including palpitations, chest pain and shortness of breath. short, and in case the recommendation is to seek medical attention.



What could a doctor do to counteract shortness of breath? They replied that they didn’t know. So I decided that my daughter Laura (12) would not take a vaccine that is still experimental,” Bolsonaro explained. “Why do I get excited? They can be angry with me, no problem, not with my wife, my daughter, “he concluded in tears. (ANSA).

