13 years after her only solo album so far Bad Wifeand around seven past Marinertense Not Enough as return from Julie Christmas to a certain extent the arc between these two neuralgic points in order to look ahead.

Not only stylistically, but above all because of the personal involvement, these two records must also be in the course of Not Enough be mentioned – as Christmas himself logically suggests indirectly in the liner notes for her surprising comeback:

„I started to sing Not Enough while riding in a car on the highway in Brooklyn and seeing all these water towers along the tops of the buildings. Some of them are so beautiful! But I like the dented ones just as much. The sun was blazing hot that day and throwing crazy shadows under the towers. In my head, for a minute, It struck me that the towers were very, very brave. They were there ready to do what they were intended to do against incredible heat. And more importantly, they were there all the time. If they can do it, I can do it too.

This song is now out and is released under my name but it was first written by Andrew Schneider and turned into what it is now by these incredible people: Johannes Persson, John LaMacchia, Chris Enriquez, Laura Pleasants and Tom Tierney. Men among men!”

Behind Christmas on the wonderfully fresh vocals, moodily gesturing at the psychosis, Pigs-Buddy Andrew Schneider (bass, percussion, guitar, synth) and Cult of Luna-Boss Johannes Persson scratching the guitar with ex-Kylesa-Trainer Laura Pleasants (guitar) and Spotlights-Drummer Chris Enriquez too Candiria‘s John LaMacchia (so another guitar!) and Tom Tierney (keyboards), to create a demonstratively hungry spirit of optimism as an all-star squad.

The percussion drives in a clattering hurry, the borderline strings jostling off the track provoke nervously and sinisterly, while the songwriting increasingly lies in an evocative beauty that seems like the epic balance of alternative and post metal, like a desperate hissing, at the same time latently stressful and engaging pull beyond A Perfect Circle. The only thing you can blame the track for is that the climax after four minutes doesn’t escalate as overwhelmingly and mercilessly as the suspense that is working towards it promises. In other words: in an album context this great increase would probably work more intensively. So wait and keep your fingers crossed that Bad Wife will soon have a successor (which builds on this).

