The best handheld consoles in comparison: 5 devices at a glance

It is clear that the Playstation 5 and the Xbox Series X are ahead on the console front. But what about handheld consoles?

There are now some models that can score with gamers with different functions. We took a closer look at five models.

Our conclusion: The Nintendo Switch offers the largest selection of games and is particularly versatile. However, other devices convince with a stronger performance.

Whether traveling, in the park or just in bed – with a handheld console gamers can take their favorite games with them and enjoy them wherever they go. But with the variety of compact consoles on the market – from established brands like Nintendo to newer challengers like the Steam Deck – the question arises: which handheld console is the best choice? We’ve looked closely at several models to help you decide.

In this article:

What are handheld consoles?

Handheld consoles are portable video game devices designed specifically for gaming on the go. They are compact, relatively light and give you the opportunity to take your favorite games with you anywhere and play them anytime. Typically, the consoles are standalone devices that have their own screen, controls, and battery.

One of the most well-known handheld consoles is the popular Nintendo Switch, which originally launched in 2017. The Switch offers access to countless games – including popular Nintendo franchises such as “Super Mario”, “The Legend of Zelda” or “Pokémon”. You can use the Nintendo Switch in handheld mode as well as in TV mode, where it is connected to the television.

While of course they can’t compete with powerful high-end consoles like the Playstation 5 or the Xbox Series X, handheld consoles now offer impressive graphics, good sound quality and numerous gaming functions. This makes them an exciting alternative to stationary consoles or PCs.

The pros and cons of handheld consoles

Handheld consoles therefore offer the possibility to play on the go and are therefore ideal for casual gamers and anyone who would like to play on the go. However, they also have their limitations in terms of performance, screen size, battery life, and multiplayer options. Here is an overview of the most important advantages and disadvantages:

Advantages of handheld consoles

portability: A big advantage of handheld consoles is that you can easily take them with you and play on the go. Compact design: Handheld consoles tend to be small and compact, making them easily portable. They fit comfortably in most bags and don’t take up much space. Easy handling: Handheld consoles tend to be easy to use and often have intuitive controls that are quick to learn.

Disadvantages of handheld consoles

Limited power: Handheld consoles are usually not as powerful as stationary consoles or PCs. For this reason, you often have to make compromises in terms of graphics or performance in more demanding games. small screen: For portability, handheld consoles have fairly small screens, which can be annoying for games with complex graphics or small text. Limited battery life: Consoles for on the go are usually dependent on a battery and therefore (especially with energy-intensive games) give up the ghost relatively quickly. Limited multiplayer options: Handheld consoles often have limited options when it comes to multiplayer games, as they typically don’t have built-in controllers or screens to support multiple players simultaneously.

The best handheld consoles compared

The Nintendo Switch is of course the undisputed winner among handheld consoles in terms of sales. However, some manufacturers are trying to build on this success. The latest addition to the race for gamers’ favor is Valve’s Steam Deck. The device, which only came onto the market in February 2022, is currently one of the few options with which you can also play more demanding titles on the go. But how does the Steam Deck compare to other handheld consoles? We took a close look at five devices:

1. Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch is the only console on which you can play all current Nintendo titles – including popular games like “Zelda: Breath of the Wild” or “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe”. It also offers a convenient hybrid system that allows you to take it anywhere as a handheld or connect it to the TV using the dock. However, the performance of the Nintendo Switch cannot of course keep up with ‘real’ consoles such as the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The Nintendo Switch OLED at a glance:

display size 7 inch storage capacity 64 gigabytes (expandable via SD card) resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixel connections USB-C, headphone jack, microSD Weight 320 Gramm particularities TV mode, touchscreen, microSD slot, detachable Joy-Cons, lots of accessories Popular Games For example “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”, “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”, “Ring Fit Adventure”, “Pokémon Sword and Shield” or “Nintendo Switch Sports”

2. Nintendo Switch Lite

Many gamers use the Nintendo Switch as a supplement to their PC, Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X. However, buying the cheaper Nintendo Switch Lite is more advisable here, as TV mode is not absolutely necessary. The Lite version of the Switch also offers the entire game portfolio from Nintendo and is an inexpensive alternative as a handheld device. Technically, it also does not differ from the Nintendo Switch. It just cannot be connected to the TV and the Joy-Cons are permanently installed. This also makes it handier and more compact.

The Nintendo Switch Lite at a glance:

display size 5.5 inches storage capacity 64 gigabytes (expandable via microSD card) resolution 1280 x 720 Pixel connections USB-C, headphone jack, microSD Weight 277 Gramm particularities Lots of accessories, microSD slot Popular Games For example “Yoshi’s Crafted World”, “Stardew Valley”, “Kirby and the Forgotten Land” or “Super Mario Party”

3. Steam Deck

Valve’s Steam Deck is a new, powerful handheld device that just hit the market in early 2022. It offers a more powerful CPU and GPU compared to the Nintendo Switch, making it possible to play more demanding titles from the Steam store. For example, you can customize the refresh rate to improve battery life and stream games from the PC in the home network to the Steam Deck. Accordingly, however, the operation of the handheld console is more difficult.

The Valve Steam deck at a glance:

display size 7 inch storage capacity 64-512 gigabytes (expandable via microSD card) resolution 1280 x 800 Pixel connections USB-C, headphone jack, microSD Weight 669 Gramm particularities Trackpads with haptic feedback, also play non-Steam games Popular Games Zum Beispiel „Elden Ring“, „Cyberpunk 2077“, „Hogwarts Legacy“, „God of War“, „NBA 2K23“ oder „Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection”

4. Anbernic RG552

Anbernic consoles are known and loved by fans of retro games in particular. The Anbernic RG552 comes with two microSD cards: one with an Android interface and one with a Linux system and preinstalled emulators for retro games from consoles like the Super Nintendo, N64 or the Playstation 1. The handheld console is however much more complex to use and not all games run perfectly. In addition, users may have to read and experiment with the software.

The Anbernic RG552 at a glance:

display size 5.3 inches storage capacity 64 gigabytes (expandable with 2 microSD cards) resolution 1280 x 720 Pixel connections USB-C, mini-HDMI, headphone jack, two microSD slots Weight 350 Gramm particularities HDMI connection, vibration feedback Popular Games For example “Mupen64Plus FZ” (Nintendo 64), “Dolphin” (Nintendo Gamecube and Wii), “Duck-Station” (Playstation 1) or “Snes9x EX+” (Super Nintendo)

5. Ayaneo Water

The Chinese manufacturer Ayaneo is still relatively unknown in Germany, but already has several handheld consoles on the market (but not all of them are available in Germany). The Ayaneo Air runs with Windows 11 ex works, which offers you all the gaming advantages of the operating system – Steam users also benefit from it. But installing games from other stores is not a problem either, since the console is equipped with normal PC hardware. In addition, the handheld console can even play Full HD.

The Ayaneo Air at a glance:

display size 5.5 inches storage capacity 128 / 512 gigabytes (expandable via microSD) resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) connections 2x USB-C, audio connector Weight 398 Gramm particularities Full HD resolution OLED display, Windows 11, compact design Popular games For example “Elden Ring”, “Hogwarts Legacy”, “God of War”, “NBA 2K23” or “Ark: Survival Evolved”

Conclusion: This is the best handheld console

If you want to buy a handheld console for long car journeys, train journeys or flights, you should first decide which gaming universe you feel most comfortable in. For example, the Nintendo Switch is more suitable for those who like colorful games like “Super Mario” or “Pokémon”. But top titles like “Resident Evil” or “FIFA” are now also available for the switch. For us, the Nintendo Switch has the edge over other handheld consoles due to the large selection of games and the ability to connect it to the TV.

However, alternatives like the Steam Deck and Ayaneo Air offer better performance and compatibility with popular PC games, which should be strong arguments for many gamers in favor of these handheld consoles. So if you want to play the same games on the go as you do at home on the PC, you should rather not use the Nintendo Switch. Either way: Which handheld console is right for you depends on your budget, your favorite games and your requirements for performance and handling!