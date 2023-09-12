Jungle camp: New location, ex-candidates, another season! RTL turns the show inside out! | Entertainment

In the RTL bush, the cockroaches are already fidgeting with anticipation.

Before the jungle camp is after the jungle camp! The mega show is being revamped and will have TWO seasons in 2024.

Instead of a silly season, there will soon be star exams, snake pits – and guaranteed poisonous candidates. According to media reports, the station is allegedly planning a coup for the double show prank.

Aside from the classic live season at the beginning of the year, there will also be a jungle camp with celebrities who have already been there. THIS was what the media magazine DWDL found out. When asked by BILD, broadcaster RTL did not want to comment on this.

The “Allstars” season with ex-jungle campers makes sense because the idea already exists: the variant was already broadcast on British TV this year.

And: “I’m a star – get me out of here” will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2024. For a birthday, this party is twice as much fun. This will be a wonderful feast for the fans!

Exciting: According to DWDL, the “Allstars” adventure will not take place in Australia, but in South Africa. Where the jungle camp was already filmed during the 2022 corona pandemic.

What’s still new: The spectacle shouldn’t be live, but should be pre-filmed. For this spin-off, RTL will again work with the jungle camp-experienced production company ITV.

The first stars and starlets are said to have already been asked. True to the motto “I’m a star – let me back in”.

So there will probably be a reunion soon with all sorts of bush residents who have already caused a sensation in the camp.

