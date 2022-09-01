Home Entertainment Kanye West slams GAP for plagiarizing YEEZY GAP’s collaboration with BALENCIAGA
Kanye West slams GAP for plagiarizing YEEZY GAP's collaboration with BALENCIAGA

Kanye West slams GAP for plagiarizing YEEZY GAP's collaboration with BALENCIAGA

Kanye West and GAP have become partners with YEEZY GAP, but this time it is rumored that they will hold meetings without notifying Kanye West, plagiarize their series, etc. The relationship seems to be in trouble.

After expressing dissatisfaction with not being informed about the meeting, Kanye West posted a post on Instagram earlier, accusing GAP of adding the YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA series design to the basic T-Shirt style, which is similar to the YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA series created by Balenciaga. In addition to attaching a screenshot of the conversation, he also wrote in the annotation: “But they canceled the photo shoot with my kids in Japan without me knowing.”, saying that GAP canceled the photo shoot with my kids in Japan without me knowing. shoot.

Although YEEZY GAP has brought great success to both parties and achieved considerable sales both in store and online, it seems that Kanye West’s voice in this business does not seem to be as big as expected, and the friendly relationship is gradually cracked. Readers may wish to Awaiting follow-up.

