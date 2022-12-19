[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, December 20, 2022]The international award-winning film “Actor’s Dream” held a special screening in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on Friday. Celebrities from all walks of life came to support, and the audience said that the film showed the power of good and was inspiring.

When the Kaohsiung special screening of the film “Actor’s Dream” ended, the main actors and crew also met with the audience after the meeting, and fans sent flowers to express their respect. Many viewers said that the positive power of the film is inspiring.

Wu Mingxiao, former director of District 300-D2 of the International Lions Club: “It is very meaningful and very good. He mentioned human nature in it, and what he mentioned in it is truth, kindness, and tolerance.”

Wu Mingxing, consultant of the Eastern United Service Center of the Executive Yuan: “If you have the opportunity, you must watch this movie. It is really great and great. It inspires the hearts of the society. This is great.”

The movie “Actor’s Dream” takes the Chinese film and television industry as the theme and tells the story of actor Lin Meiyue (played by Feng Xiaoya) pursuing her dream of being an actor in the conflict between interests and art. The natural and delicate performance explained how to get out of the predicament in life, which moved the audience and the actors themselves.

Actress Feng Xiaoya (played as Lin Meiyue) of the movie “Actor’s Dream”: “When I played the role of Lin Meiyue, I was particularly moved by her. She melted the hatred in her heart with kindness, and melted the iceberg in her heart.”

The heroine in the movie “Actor’s Dream”, because of a car accident that pushed her to the bottom of her life, she will get a magical book by fate, which will help her change her heart from complaining to others, and help herself stand up again.

Zhang Meiying, professor of the Department of Optoelectronics, Sun Yat-sen University: “Lin Meiyue used to have a face full of resentment and injustice towards the world, but when I saw her reading a book, it was scene by scene, day by day, and then her face became like this. It’s very gentle, that part is the part that I feel the most moving, I never thought that a book can change a person so much.”

Actor Zheng Xuefei (played as Guo Xinyu) of the movie “Actor’s Dream”: “I also hope to share the strength and encouragement I feel with everyone through this movie, and I hope that everyone can also gain strength through this movie.” To better face your own life, better face your own life.”

Human rights lawyer Zhu Wanqi: “Come and watch it, because only by seeing this film in person, or even touching the book in the play, can you experience physical and mental benefits. This is beyond the expression of so-called words.”

The special screening of the film in Kaohsiung was well received. After the meeting, the audience happily took a close-up photo with the actors to express their joy and gratitude.

NTDTV Asia-Pacific TV Li Juanrong interviewed and reported in Kaohsiung, Taiwan

