Karol G Reveals Collaboration with Feid and Achieves Rolling Stone Cover

Karol G Achieves “Bucket List” Goal with Rolling Stone Cover and Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds

Karol G is celebrating a major achievement as she graces the cover of the renowned American magazine Rolling Stone. The Colombian singer shared her excitement, stating that it was another item checked off her bucket list. In addition to this, she also revealed that she will soon have her own wax statue at Madame Tussauds in New York.

During the Rolling Stone interview, Karol G also confirmed her upcoming theme “Pink Summer” with Feid. She explained that the song, titled “Verano rosa,” couldn’t make it to her most recent album, “Mañana Será Bonito: Bichota Season,” as she couldn’t find the right collaborator. However, Ferxxo eventually offered herself for the collaboration, but due to time constraints, they couldn’t release it alongside the rest of the album.

Describing the song as a heartbreak anthem, Karol G revealed the conversation she had with Feid. “Feid said, ‘I know you’re looking for someone, you’ve thought of a thousand people and no one fits, but… will you let me ride on that song?'” she shared.

Karol G’s Instagram post from last week revealed a handwritten list of songs, where “Verano rosa” appeared crossed out. However, she plans to release the song in the coming months.

While Karol G and Feid have been discreet about their love life, their close relationship is undeniable. Earlier this year, they were spotted holding hands before Feid’s concert at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

During a recent performance, Karol G dedicated the song “Your glasses” to Feid, moving the audience with her heartfelt message. “And it is that life is different since you left your glasses in my car,” she said on stage.

Karol G continues to make waves in the music industry, and her appearance on Rolling Stone’s cover and upcoming wax statue highlight her growing success. Fans can expect more exciting projects and collaborations from the talented artist in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

