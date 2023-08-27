Karol G Rocks Miami with Her Sensational ‘Mañana Será Bonito Tour’ at Hard Rock Stadium

Colombian superstar Karol G has arrived in Miami as part of her highly anticipated tour, “Mañana Será Bonito Tour.” This is her first time performing in stadiums in the United States, and she has already achieved some incredible records.

At the start of her tour, Karol G performed to a full house at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Just days later, she repeated this feat at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, becoming the first Latin artist to fill the venue. Most recently, she gave two consecutive sold-out concerts at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Los Angeles, where she set a historic record for the highest grossing Latin artist in California, with a total gross of over $25 million.

Now, Karol G is set to make history once again with her performances at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. She will be performing on Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26, and the shows are expected to be a breathtaking experience with a massive production by Live Nation.

Aside from her incredible performances, Karol G has also been impressing her fans with her stunning fashion choices on stage. She has been seen wearing daring and sensual outfits that highlight her curves. One of her standout looks included a sparkling gold and silver dress, paired with high boots and a starfish-shaped headdress, giving her the appearance of a mermaid. She has also been spotted in a nude-colored jumpsuit embellished with crystals, a white pareo miniskirt, plush boots, and glasses. Another eye-catching outfit was a red and white design by Jacquemus, consisting of a puffed mini-short, a voluminous sleeve bra, and matching boots. Karol G has also been seen wearing a sexy corset with transparencies, buckles, and sparkles, paired with a matching miniskirt.

With her extraordinary talent, energy, and captivating fashion choices, Karol G continues to solidify her status as a global superstar. Her “Mañana Será Bonito Tour” promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans in Miami, as she continues to make history in the music industry.