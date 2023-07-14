Home » Karol G Shares Emotional Moment with Mother as she Releases New Single ‘S91’
Entertainment

Karol G Shares Emotional Moment with Mother as she Releases New Single ‘S91’

by admin
Karol G Shares Emotional Moment with Mother as she Releases New Single ‘S91’

Title: Karol G Shares Emotional Video of Mother’s Reaction to New Single ‘S91’

Subtitle: The paisa singer’s heartfelt moment with her mother goes viral

Prior to the release of her highly anticipated new single, ‘S91’, Karol G, the popular paisa singer, took to her TikTok account to share an intimate and emotional moment she experienced with her mother, Martha Navarro.

In the video, Karol G captures her mother’s genuine reaction as she watches the official music video for ‘S91’, the latest single from Karol G’s album ‘Mañana ser bonito’. The footage reveals her mother’s attempt to conceal her emotions, as her broken voice gives away her heartfelt response.

The singer’s mother can be heard saying, “God bless me, mommy,” as she expresses her pride and admiration for her daughter’s achievement. Karol G later reveals that the single is dedicated to her loved ones. She emphasizes the importance of family support and how fulfilling it is to witness their emotional reactions to her music.

The video holds significant significance for Karol G for multiple reasons. Firstly, she reveals that her mother taught her Psalm 91, a prayer for protection, which they used to recite together before leaving home each morning. When Karol G incorporated these sacred words into her song, it deeply moved her mother, resulting in tears of joy.

The singer expresses her gratitude to God and her family for their unwavering belief in her talents and continuous support. She encourages others to believe in their loved ones, as their support and motivation play a crucial role in achieving dreams.

See also  The Little Mermaid of Copenhagen smeared with the Russian flag - Corriere TV

Karol G concludes her TikTok video by stating that ‘S91’ carries a message of celebration, pride, love, overcoming challenges, and invitation. She urges her followers to experience the song, shared the music video, and thanks her parents for allowing her to share such a personal moment with her fans.

The emotional video has garnered immense attention and enthusiastic responses from fans, who expressed their love and appreciation for Karol G’s family bonds, and called them a truly beautiful family.

Karol G continues to win hearts and dominate the music industry with her sincere and meaningful compositions. Stay tuned for more updates on EL TIEMPO.

Read More: [Include link to the article ‘Video and lyrics of Karol G’s new song ‘S91′, which has a deep meaning’]

More news in EL TIEMPO: [Include link to the latest news articles]

You may also like

US breaks record for killings in six months,...

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira Share New Sneak...

Zegna Baruffa increases investments in sustainability. «It is...

Dollar pain: before the weekend, the blue rises...

Discovering «The secrets of colour»

Varied options to enjoy with the family

The TV and Film Industry Faces Uncertainty as...

Disney CEO Bob Iger Reveals Plans to Cut...

Here are the 10 stars of Goodwood, the...

After denying that he sexually abused the complainants,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy