Karol G Shares Emotional Moment with Mother as she Releases New Single ‘S91’

Title: Karol G Shares Emotional Video of Mother’s Reaction to New Single ‘S91’

Subtitle: The paisa singer’s heartfelt moment with her mother goes viral

Prior to the release of her highly anticipated new single, ‘S91’, Karol G, the popular paisa singer, took to her TikTok account to share an intimate and emotional moment she experienced with her mother, Martha Navarro.

In the video, Karol G captures her mother’s genuine reaction as she watches the official music video for ‘S91’, the latest single from Karol G’s album ‘Mañana ser bonito’. The footage reveals her mother’s attempt to conceal her emotions, as her broken voice gives away her heartfelt response.

The singer’s mother can be heard saying, “God bless me, mommy,” as she expresses her pride and admiration for her daughter’s achievement. Karol G later reveals that the single is dedicated to her loved ones. She emphasizes the importance of family support and how fulfilling it is to witness their emotional reactions to her music.

The video holds significant significance for Karol G for multiple reasons. Firstly, she reveals that her mother taught her Psalm 91, a prayer for protection, which they used to recite together before leaving home each morning. When Karol G incorporated these sacred words into her song, it deeply moved her mother, resulting in tears of joy.

The singer expresses her gratitude to God and her family for their unwavering belief in her talents and continuous support. She encourages others to believe in their loved ones, as their support and motivation play a crucial role in achieving dreams.

Karol G concludes her TikTok video by stating that ‘S91’ carries a message of celebration, pride, love, overcoming challenges, and invitation. She urges her followers to experience the song, shared the music video, and thanks her parents for allowing her to share such a personal moment with her fans.

The emotional video has garnered immense attention and enthusiastic responses from fans, who expressed their love and appreciation for Karol G’s family bonds, and called them a truly beautiful family.

Karol G continues to win hearts and dominate the music industry with her sincere and meaningful compositions. Stay tuned for more updates on EL TIEMPO.

