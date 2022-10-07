Home Entertainment Keanu Reeves reveals childhood dream of playing Marvel superhero
Keanu Reeves, who recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, was asked if he had a Marvel role he’d ever wanted to play, and he pointed out: “As a 10-year-old, I think he might want to be Ghost Rider.”

Interestingly, Ryan Gosling, another Hollywood superstar, also revealed his interest in playing Ghost Rider in July, but Kevin Feige did not respond directly to the matter at the time. When Ghost Rider restarts, the casting part will also make this story. The president of Marvel Studios is having a hard time.

Keanu Reeves is currently working with New York Times best-selling author Matt Kindt to develop the hero comic “Brzrkr”. It can be seen that he has always been thinking about superheroes. As the MCU stage progresses, perhaps fans will soon come to hear the good news of Keanu Reeves joining. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

