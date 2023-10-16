Kia the electric turning point: 15 plug-in models arriving by 2027

SEOUL – Images of nature flow on large screens, drops of water, flows of air, sea waves chasing each other, creating movement and revealing silhouettes of future cars. Movement is the basis of human development and interweaving is the essence of Kia’s new philosophy. On stage five models still covered by sheets.

On 12 October in Seoul, on the occasion of the first Kia “EV Day”, the Korean company presented the second chapter of the global strategy towards electric mobility accessible to all with the presentation of three new models.

Share this: Facebook

X

