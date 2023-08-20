Kim Kardashian’s Lavish Apple Store-Inspired Mansion: A Look Inside SKKN Headquarters

Kim Kardashian, the world‘s number one Internet celebrity, is making headlines again with her latest move. Since her highly publicized divorce from Kanye West, Kardashian has been focusing on her business ventures to secure her financial future. She has successfully launched her own underwear and beauty brands, and now she has taken her business to a whole new level.

Collaborating with fashion designer Rick Owens, Kardashian has built a massive 4,000-square-meter headquarters for her SKKN brand. But what sets this headquarters apart is the fact that Kardashian has actually moved her home into it. Yes, you heard that right. She now lives in an Apple store-inspired mansion within her own company headquarters.

The extravagant mansion, named “Cream Surprised Wind,” is located in Los Angeles, known for its expensive real estate. Kardashian spared no expense, spending a whopping $500 million on the land alone. The mansion has been decorated with a nude color palette, reminiscent of an Apple store. Kardashian has clearly put a lot of thought into the concept, taking inspiration from her ex-husband Kanye West’s minimalist style.

The 13-meter high hall in the mansion serves as a multi-functional exhibition space, perfect for press conferences. But when not in use, the space transforms into a giant table for employees to have dinner. The open kitchen next to the hall allows for easy hosting of company gatherings. Kardashian believes that this no-distance approach creates a strong connection between customers and the brand.

The headquarters also features a welcome desk made of contrasting marble and cloth art, creating an aesthetic that is both rigid and soft. Interestingly, this desk faces the media interview hall, allowing Kardashian’s manager assistants to monitor the media’s movements during interviews. The concept of public and private integration is truly taken to the next level.

Kardashian’s own living space within the headquarters is a showcase of luxury and functionality. Her guest bedroom has been transformed into a private meeting room for VIP guests, adorned with magazine covers featuring the star herself. The whole idea is to seamlessly integrate work and personal life.

One of the standout features of the mansion is a movable semi-enclosed sofa, cleverly disguised as a wooden wardrobe. This 25-meter long and 4-meter high sofa can rotate 180 degrees, allowing Kardashian to use it as a private theater when she wants to unwind. The space is filled with furniture from the renowned brand Rick Owens, combining curved lines with simple design.

The headquarters also includes exhibition spaces for Kardashian’s Skim underwear and SKKN beauty brands. These spaces reflect Kardashian’s minimalist aesthetic and provide a platform for displaying the products neatly and orderly.

On the second floor of the headquarters, Kardashian’s office is a testament to the concept of space transformation. The office area includes a separate living room for relaxation and relief from work pressure. With a white sofa and a warm atmosphere, Kardashian has created a cozy corner within her workspace.

It is clear that Kardashian has put a lot of thought and effort into creating a headquarters that not only serves as a workplace but also allows her to seamlessly balance work and family life. This new venture reflects a more restrained and focused Kim Kardashian, who is determined to succeed in her business endeavors while prioritizing her personal life.

As the world continues to watch Kim Kardashian’s every move, she has once again managed to capture our attention with her innovative and extravagant approach to business and lifestyle. Only time will tell what she will conquer next.