Kinfill is the new Aesop

As soon as I was exposed to Kinfill’s cleaning products, I had the feeling that there was potential here to replace Aesop’s products. Instagram-wise, I mean. Instead of placing a bottle of Aesop hand soap by the sink, switch to a bottle of Kinfill surface cleaner. Lately the universe is proving me right.

In addition to proof by example, the post will also include:

1. Conclusions From five months of using Kinfill products.

2. Instructions for use (You don’t need instructions, it’s the easiest thing in the world).

3. 25% discount (Yes, this is a very rare discount for this brand) for 48 hours with the code shellykinfill.

The technical details:

The benefit: 25% discount on all kinfill products In the next 48 hours (until Wednesday 8/23 at 11 am)

The code: shellykinfill

Something else: When you buy over NIS 399, you get three products as a gift (random, on a first-come, first-served basis).

And one more thing: If you want something else from the website, there is a 20% discount with the code shelly until the end of the month (this code does not include cases and does not include kinfill).

May it be for those who need: Link to my recommendations page.

Proved by an example, A – the Tel Avivite

Photo: Tamar Green

A Tel Aviv kitchen designed by architect Iris Berger (her name may be familiar to you from the renovation we did here five years ago).

What did she choose to put next to the sink in the official photos of the apartment? Very true, the kinfill surface cleaner, more than that: you can see that it is being used.

Proved by an example, B – the Copenhagen

When local content creator Luba Schraga went to Copenhagen for a few days, the Airbnb goddess of luck blessed her with a stay at the apartment of Danish content creator Pernille Rosenkilde. Want to guess what was waiting for her by the sink? Not one Kinfill product, but two. And also Aesop hand soap, because why choose when you can have both.

By the way, the same apartment was rolled into the style supplement of the Sunday Time this week.

As promised: insights from five months of use and operating instructions

Reminder: Kinfill landed in Israel in March this year. They are a relatively new (three years old) Dutch brand of home care products. Home care products and not cleaning products, because the vibe and prices are more suitable for the world of care. They are designed and manufactured in the Netherlands from quality raw materials and according to the standards of organic care products. They are suitable for use on any surface (it is still recommended to check on the website first), vegan, cruelty-free, environmentally friendly and safe for use around children, animals and pregnant women.

The bottles are made of Italian glass and are supposed to last forever: you buy them once and then only need to buy refills.

User manual:

Level 1: Fill the bottle with water from the tap.

level2: Pour in the filling.

Step 3: Close and shake.

Step 4: cleaners

The insights:

– It is not a place for cleaning products. Here at home they are not used for serious cleaning (mainly because of the price), they are for fun cleaning.

– the fun cleaning? can you hear yourself Well, we won’t go into the definitions of “fun” right now, but when there is a surface cleaner on the counter in the kitchen that looks good and smells great and you have a few seconds anyway until the espresso machine finishes working on your Americano, why not wipe the counter? Move (and on the way you might also pass the doors of the kitchen cupboard).

– What happens in the kitchen does not stay in the kitchen. The same phenomenon is also revealed in the star of the sink in the bathroom and in the star of mirrors around the house.

– I have preferences: First of all, cleaning the surfaces. of course. Because sorry, but almost everything is some kind of surface. The second place is shared by the products that are suitable for mirrors and bathrooms, and in the last place the material for cleaning floors. It won’t help, if I have to fill a bucket and wring a rag, I can no longer tell myself that this is not an annoying chore, and I am a champion at telling myself stories.

– How to choose a scent: All are good. The Pine Husk, the Naranja Nº55 and the Cucumis are my favorites (if you have to choose one: the pine husk. Refreshing and not overpowering). The lavender is gentle and does not stray too far from the smell you would expect from a detergent – and I say this as an advantage and a disadvantage.

Specific recommendations for those who want to use the code:

For beginners: Cleaning surfaces with Pine Husk

Addictions: Refillable cleaning essences (available in all scents).

For curiosity: The complete home collection, which contains four products in four scents. It’s a great way to get to know the brand, and it’s also a great holiday gift, if you’re already looking forward to September.

Fingers crossed for Kinfill to be inducted into the Valencian Hall of Fame which is a participation in a Nancy Meyers film.

Yes, this is the clip I put here even when they landed in Israel, because a winning clip is not replaced.

