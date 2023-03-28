As a possible new star in the metalcore sky Kingsmen three years ago with “Revenge. Forgiveness. Recovery.” made an exciting debut. The quintet from Providence, Rhode Island obviously doesn’t believe in standing still and is already boldly exploring new musical spheres. Although wants himself „Bones Don’t Lie“ by no means distance themselves from the core sound of the debut, but incorporates numerous new elements and deliberately shifts the focus.

Suddenly a certain prefix appears and takes over the reins at times: Kingsmen have discovered Nu Metal for themselves without sounding terribly old-fashioned. The title track shows that this is actually possible. The initial sawing guitars even sound a bit like Rammstein and thus lead on the wrong track, furthermore an uncomfortable, slightly spooky mood builds up, which unfolds KoRn vibes in the chorus. After the first astonishment, the track goes straight to the ear. In the “Bitter Half” that follows, the US formation plays with a little more speed and chaos. Slipknot say hello (not for the last time), the main part sticks.

They don’t stray from Metalcore at all, as shown by the calm Killswitch Engage patterns on “Trial By Fire” and the grueling intensity of “Catalyst”, which relentlessly hits the shit and surprises with a guitar solo at the climax. The fact that “Prayer Man” flirts with Industrial and poses mechanical hypothermia along with loudness wars somehow fits into the picture. “No Road Home” also starts with similar experimentalism, intoned in a minimalist way and delivered in the best sense of the word tough. Finally, “Diamondize” boils over, docks a bit on Deathcore and takes a beating.

A little less might have been more in the case of Kingsmen, and yet the songs on this second album are strong enough to deserve your full attention. The US quintet uses their new album as a semi-experimental playground to reinvent themselves and their own sound. “Bones Don’t Lie” reduces the Metalcore parts, plays with Nu and Industrial vibes, with roasting heaviness and sparse electronics. A clear, clearly outlined identity is still missing, but Kingsmen are strong songwriters and cover up this small flaw more than confidently. Watch out for this band in the future.

