Korean Girl Group LE SSERAFIM Tops Japan’s Oricon Newcomer List with Record-Breaking Sales

Korean Girl Group LE SSERAFIM Tops Japan’s Oricon Newcomer List in First Half of 2023

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn

July 6 – Korean girl group LE SSERAFIM has once again proven their immense popularity in Japan by clinching the top spot on Japan’s Oricon newcomer list for the first half of 2023, according to Korean media reports.

The “oricon first-half ranking 2023,” published on July 6, showcases LE SSERAFIM’s dominance in the “newcomer ranking” of the artist sales department. The ranking, established in 2018, takes into account the total sales of singles, albums, streaming media, and music DVDs.

LE SSERAFIM’s remarkable achievement in claiming the top position on this prestigious list highlights their absolute strength and success across various platforms. The group’s impressive sales figures in all these areas have solidified their position as the leading women’s group.

According to Oricon, LE SSERAFIM recorded sales of 1.18 billion yen (approximately 11 billion won) during the statistical period, making them the first rookie artist to surpass 1 billion yen (approximately 9 billion won) in total sales.

The official website of Oricon explained, “LE SSERAFIM’s exceptional sales figures demonstrate their phenomenal success in the Japanese music market. They have firmly established themselves as the top female artist in terms of total sales.”

LE SSERAFIM’s triumph on Japan’s Oricon newcomer list further cements their status as one of the top girl groups in the industry. With their unparalleled popularity in Japan, the future looks bright for this talented group as they continue to captivate audiences not only in Korea but also across borders.

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn will continue to keep you updated on LE SSERAFIM’s remarkable achievements and their impact on the music scene.