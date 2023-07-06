Upgrades and Changes: iPhone 15 Pro Series to Increase Battery Capacity and Storage

Apple to Upgrade Battery Capacity for iPhone 15 Series, Pro Model to Have 256GB Storage

By Gu Ting, Taipei

Apple is set to launch its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series in September this year, and recent reports suggest that the Pro models will come with an upgraded storage capacity and improved battery life.

According to sources claiming to be insiders from Shenzhen Guanlan Foxconn, the battery capacity of the iPhone 15 series will see a significant upgrade compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 14. The reported battery capacities for the iPhone 15 series are as follows: iPhone 15 – 3877mAh, iPhone 15 Plus – 4912mAh, iPhone 15 Pro – 3650mAh, and iPhone 15 Pro Max – 4852mAh. In contrast, the iPhone 14 series has the following battery capacities: iPhone 14 – 3279mAh, iPhone 14 Plus – 4325mAh, iPhone 14 Pro – 3200mAh, and iPhone 14 Pro Max – 4323mAh.

The increase in battery capacity across the entire iPhone 15 series is expected to result in improved battery life, which will be a welcome upgrade for Apple enthusiasts. This news is sure to excite fans who are eagerly awaiting the release of the new iPhone models.

Furthermore, sources claiming to be Foxconn employees have also revealed some interesting details about the design and storage capacity of the iPhone 15 Pro series. It is reported that the Pro models will sport a Type-C interface, in addition to the charging port. Moreover, the initial storage capacity of 128GB will be canceled, and the entry-level capacity will now start at 256GB. This will provide users with more storage space for their photos, videos, and apps.

In terms of aesthetics, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in colors such as midnight, starlight, red, pink, and blue. The new colors introduced for these models are a vibrant pink and blue, akin to fluorescent shades. On the other hand, the flagship iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models will be offered in classic options such as space black, silver, gold, and wine red. The addition of wine red is expected to add to the luxurious and stylish appeal of these high-end iPhones.

As the launch date approaches, anticipation for the iPhone 15 series continues to grow. Apple fans can look forward to upgraded battery capacities, increased storage options, and an enhanced visual experience, making the iPhone 15 series a highly desirable upgrade for smartphone enthusiasts.

