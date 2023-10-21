The Moon: Earth’s Stabilizing Influence and the Evolution of the Planet

Scientists Discover Earth’s Past with 5-Hour Days and a Violent History of Collisions

In a groundbreaking revelation, scientists have uncovered the ancient history of Earth, revealing that our planet once had only five hours in a day. This intriguing fact was discovered as part of research that sheds light on the violent collisions that have shaped Earth and its neighbors.

According to current academic opinion, Earth and its neighboring planets have experienced a series of collisions throughout their existence. These collisions have resulted in unique chemical makeup and orbital characteristics for each planet. For instance, Mercury is believed to have collided with another star, resulting in the stripping away of most of its rock layers, leaving behind a massive core. Mars’ violent wobbling axis and Venus’ anomalous reverse rotation were also consequences of collisions. Even the gas giants like Saturn and Jupiter, as well as the icy giants like Uranus and Neptune, bear signs of past violence.

The Earth’s collision history includes a significant event involving its twin brother, known as Theia. Theia, estimated to be about half the diameter of Earth and similar in size to Mars, once orbited the sun in the same path as Earth. However, the close proximity between the two planets made a collision inevitable. Approximately 4.4 billion years ago, the two planets collided, resulting in the destruction of Theia. Most of its fragments were absorbed by Earth, while the remaining debris formed a cloud that eventually condensed into the moon as we know it today.

The birth of the moon is considered a crucial event in Earth’s history. While subsequent collisions occurred, the collision with Theia marked the end of collisions between Earth and other planets. The debris from Theia caused Earth to expand rapidly, with its core volume increasing by about 20%. This expansion, coupled with the Earth’s gravity, allowed the planet to attract a thick atmosphere, a characteristic unique to Earth among the rocky planets in the solar system.

Furthermore, the moon’s formation had a profound impact on Earth’s climate and stability. In its early stages, the moon was much closer to Earth, exerting a significant gravitational pull. This pull caused Earth to rotate faster, resulting in a day lasting only five hours. The increased number of rotations prevented excessive tilting of Earth’s axis, ensuring a more stable climate suitable for life as we know it. Without the moon’s influence, Earth would experience drastic climate variations, rendering it uninhabitable.

Despite the crucial role of the moon in stabilizing Earth’s climate and gravitational forces, its influence is gradually diminishing. Over billions of years, the moon has been drifting away from Earth at a rate of approximately 3.8 centimeters per year. This means that in the distant future, the erratic tilt phenomenon from Earth’s early days could reappear, although it would take an unimaginable amount of time.

The findings from this research provide valuable insights into Earth’s past and its extraordinary journey through colliding planets and the subsequent formation of the moon. As scientists continue to delve into the mysteries of our solar system, the knowledge gained opens new avenues for understanding our planet’s unique place in the universe.

【References】

[1] P. Daniels & H. Schneider. Rediscovering the Solar System: National Geographic’s Ultimate Exploration Guide[M]. Nanjing: Jiangsu Phoenix Science and Technology Press, 2022:176.

[2] Wu Weiren, Gong Zizheng, Tang Yuhua, etc. Research on risk response strategies for near-Earth asteroid impact[J]. Chinese Engineering Science, 2022,24(02):140-151.

[3] The Moon: Earth’s satellite full of mysteries[J]. China Science and Technology Awards, 2016 (09): 76.

[4] https://www.sohu.com/a/631236520_100146324