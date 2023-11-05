Home » Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome New Baby ‘Rocky 13’ with Special Meaning
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome Fourth Child, Son Rocky 13

In a heartwarming announcement, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have revealed the birth of their fourth child, a son named Rocky 13. The unique name holds special significance for the couple, combining references to music and film icons.

Travis Barker, the renowned drummer of Blink-182, shared the story behind the name in an interview with his daughter, Alabama, last July. He explained that the name “Rocky” was inspired by Sylvester Stallone’s classic boxing movie, which Barker considers the best of all time. Additionally, the name pays tribute to Rocky George, a guitarist from Suicidal Tendencies, a renowned American band. The number 13 holds a special place in Barker’s heart, as he believes it to be the best number of all time.

The choice of the name wasn’t immediate, as Barker consulted with his daughter regarding other options. Initially, Alabama expressed displeasure with the name choice, suggesting alternatives like “Audemars,” “Cloud,” “Patek,” and “Milan.” However, she later changed her perception and admitted that the name is “cute.” In an interview with E! News, Alabama expressed her excitement about welcoming a new member into the family.

This happy news comes after Kourtney Kardashian’s admission to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center last week, sparking speculation about her possible labor. Travis Barker and Kourtney’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, were also seen entering the hospital facilities during the week, fueling further speculation amongst fans.

Rocky 13 is the first child the couple has welcomed together. Kourtney Kardashian is already a mother to Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, with her ex-partner Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis Barker has two children, Landon and Alabama, from his previous marriage with Shanna Moakler, in addition to being the stepfather of Moakler’s eldest daughter, Atiana.

The couple’s journey towards parenthood hasn’t been without challenges. Kourtney had to undergo “fetal surgery” to save her baby’s life, as she bravely shared on social media in September. The emergency hospitalization caused Barker to cancel several tour dates with Blink-182 in Europe, highlighting the couple’s dedication to their growing family.

As Kourtney expressed in an emotional Instagram post, the experience of going through urgent fetal surgery made her appreciate and respect the strength of mothers who have fought for their babies during pregnancy. The couple is delighted to have overcome this hurdle and is now cherishing the joy of welcoming their baby boy into the world.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan and their fans alike eagerly await adorable glimpses and updates on Rocky 13 as he joins the loving Kardashian-Barker family.

