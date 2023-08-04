Home » The Future of BLACKPINK’s Contract Renewal Hangs in the Balance
The Future of BLACKPINK's Contract Renewal Hangs in the Balance

The Future of BLACKPINK's Contract Renewal Hangs in the Balance

BLACKPINK Fans Await Contract Renewal News Amid Ongoing Tour

In a recent report by Korean media, it has been revealed that news about BLACKPINK’s contract renewal is unlikely to be announced this month. Fans of the popular K-pop girl group have been eagerly awaiting updates on the future of their favorite idols, but it seems they will have to wait a little longer.

Previous cases involving YG artists suggest that contract renewals are often announced after September, and it seems that BLACKPINK will follow this trend. However, considering the group’s debut date of August 8, 2016, the possibility of a contract renewal is gaining much attention, with the actual decision day falling on the 8th of this month.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the timing of the contract renewal, many industry experts believe that BLACKPINK signing a new contract is highly probable. The group’s ongoing world tour, scheduled to conclude at the end of August, indicates that the members are committed to continuing their activities. Additionally, BLACKPINK is estimated to contribute more than 80% of YG Entertainment‘s operating profit, making them an invaluable asset for the company.

The anticipated contract renewal of BLACKPINK has significant implications not only for the group but also for YG Entertainment as a whole. Several companies have expressed interest in evaluating the company’s value following the announcement of the contract renewal. Industry analysts expect the group’s value to increase significantly, leading to a boost in YG Entertainment‘s overall performance.

Financial speculations have also emerged regarding the contract renewal payment for BLACKPINK. Security researcher Cha Youmi at Mirae Asset predicts that the group’s per-capita renewal deposit could range between 1 billion and 1.5 billion won (approximately 5.5 to 8.3 million yuan). Comparisons have been drawn to the contract payments made by other popular K-pop groups such as BIGBANG and TWICE, further heightening expectations for BLACKPINK’s renewal announcement.

While fans eagerly await news regarding BLACKPINK’s contract renewal, they can take solace in the fact that the group’s international success and dedication to their world tour speak volumes about their commitment to their careers and their fans.

The original title of the report reads: “BLACKPINK and YG Contract Renewal Contract Payment Approximately KRW 1.5 Billion”. As discussions and speculations continue, fans are hopeful for a positive outcome for their beloved group, and they eagerly await any updates from YG Entertainment.

