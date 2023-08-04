GRAVEYARD – Announce upcoming album “6”!

Swedish hard rock band GRAVEYARD have announced details of their new album 6, out September 29th via Nuclear Blast Records.

Along with the announcement, the band also released the video for first single “Twice,” their first new music in five years. 6″ is immediately recognizable as the most striking and original album in GRAVEYARD history to date. With a gently lysergic blend of desolate guitars, seething Hammond and smooth, nimble bass and drums, the Swedes demonstrate a lightness they’ve only hinted at in the past.

The band comments:

„Finally it’s here, ready to be harvested and enjoyed like the forbidden fruit in your backyard. We are very, very happy being able to share album number 6 with you all very soon. Peace out”

GRAVEYARD – 6 Tracklist

1. Good night

2. Twice

3. I Follow You

4. Breathe In Breathe Out

5. Sad Song

6. Just A Drop

7. Bright Lights

8. No Way Out

9. Rampant Fields

Recorded at Silence Studios and Don Pierre Studios, the album was produced by Don Ahlsterberg, who previously worked with the band on Graveyard (2007), Hisingen Blues (2011) and Lights Out (2012).

As enduring and authentic as an old leather jacket, GRAVEYARD have long mastered the art of rock ‘n’ roll. Formed in 2006 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the band shared a passion for hard rock, psychedelia and the perpetual backbone of the blues from the start. Led by vocalist/guitarist Joakim Nilsson, they released their debut album Tee Pee Recordings in 2007, which impresses with its fiery chemistry and imaginative songwriting. The band were then signed to the mighty Nuclear Blast Records label and enjoyed a rapid and compelling rise to fame.

In 2008, guitarist Jonatan Ramm expanded the band, joining Nilsson, bassist Rikard Edlund and drummer Axel Sjöberg to record second album Hisingen Blues. The album was critically acclaimed and established GRAVEYARD as a rock ‘n’ roll heavyweight. A thunderous, rousing live band possessing equal amounts of subtlety and swagger, they spent the next decade keeping fans of easy-going and down-to-earth rock music in a near-constant state of ecstasy. From the rootsy rattle of “Lights Out” (2012) to the magical, muscular grooves of “Peace” (2018) and the sepia-toned folk-doom of “Innocence & Decadence” (2015), GRAVEYARD have one of the liveliest, liveliest heavyweights Rocks of the 21st

GRAVEYARD is

Joakim Nilsson – vocals, guitar

Jonatan Ramm – vocals, guitar

Truls Mörck – vocals, bass

Oskar Bergenheim – drums

