‘La Chilindrina’ and Otto Sirgo: A Mischievous Love Proposal

María Antonieta de las Nieves, better known as ‘la Chilindrina’, recently expressed that she is ready to fall in love again, four years after the death of her husband. She even mentioned two potential candidates for a new relationship: Talina Fernández’s widower and actor Otto Sirgo. Her comments quickly reached the ears of Otto Sirgo, who responded by saying that he is not currently seeking a relationship, but he is not closed off to the possibility of love in the future. However, he clarified that if he were to pursue a relationship, it would be with María Antonieta de las Nieves, not with her iconic character ‘la Chilindrina’. This revelation comes after Sirgo’s wife, Maleni Morales, passed away in November 2020. Despite being open to the idea of love in the future, he is still mourning the loss of his wife and is not actively looking for a new relationship.

