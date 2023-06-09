Home » La Scaloneta begins to meet in China, who were the first to arrive
The first members of La Scaloneta have already arrived in China ahead of the FIFA double date in June. Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Facundo Buonanotte and Exequiel Palacios arrived in Beijing today with the mind set on the friendlies that the Argentine national team will play against Australia and Indonesia next week.

«The first players called up for the games in Asia are already in Beijing: Palacios and Buonanotte”, published this afternoon the official account of the Argentine National Team on Twitterwith a photo of both footballers, who were the first to arrive.

“The football players They arrived this afternoon on a flight from Buenos Aires and rested at the hotel where the team will be concentrated. ahead of the first game against Australia, on June 15,” he explained. the AFA in a statement.

Good nightfrom Brighton And Hove of England, He was left out of the U-20 World Cup, to which he was summoned, by decision of the English institution, while Palacios closed a good season at Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

Posteriorly the players Cristian Romero (Tottenham) and Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) joined, as was also read in the Argentine account.

Argentina will face Australia and Indonesia in Asia, on the 15th in Beijing (China) and on the 19th of this month in Jakarta (Indonesia), respectively.

He The first against the Australian team will be at 9 in Argentina, with transmission of TyC Sports; the second still has no official confirmation.

The list of summoned by Scaloni

The called-ups are Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez (Aston Villa); Geronimo Rulli (Ajax); Walter Benitez (PSV); Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid); Germain Pezzella (Betis); Christian Rosemary (Tottenham); Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille); Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica); Facundo Medina (Lens); Nicholas Tagliafico (Lyon); Marcos Acuña (Seville); Leandro Paredes (Juventus); Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea); Guido Rodriguez (Betis); Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid); Exequiel Palaces (Bayer Leverkusen); Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool); Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton); Thiago Almada (Atlanta United); Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal); Lucas Ocampos (Seville); Angel Di Maria (free); Lionel Messi (free); Julian Alvarez (Manchester City); Giovanni Simeone (Naples); Alexander Garnacho (Manchester United); Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina).


