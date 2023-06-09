Home » V-Valley distributes Bitdefender cybersecurity solutions in Italy
Technology

V-Valley distributes Bitdefender cybersecurity solutions in Italy

by admin
V-Valley distributes Bitdefender cybersecurity solutions in Italy

The time has come for a new agreement distribution for the Group Esprinetleading distributor in Southern Europe and in the top ten worldwide, with Bitdefender, an established cybersecurity company that offers threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Through V-Valleya reality of the Esprinet Group specialized in the distribution of di Advanced SolutionsBitdefender will offer its full range of solutions to reseller customers, with the aim of promoting the adoption of cybersicurezza at the forefront of Italian companies.

Esprinet expands its portfolio of solutions with Bitdefender

Founded in 2001, Bitdefender is dedicated to providing security solutions cyber security highly effective and easy to use for small and medium-sized enterprises in the private sector and for public bodies. With a mission to become the world‘s most trusted cybersecurity provider, Bitdefender is constantly striving to protect organizations and users from cyber attackstransforming and enhancing their digital experience.

CYBERSECURITY: the best strategies for the protection and continuity of IT services

Bitdefender has chosen V-Valley as a partner to bring its full range of products and services to the Italian market, both on premise and in the cloudas well as in the form of Managed Service Provider (MSP). With its extensive distribution network and world-class technical expertise, V-Valley will support Bitdefender in the joint growth on the Italian territory.

Bitdefender and V-Valley together to eradicate cyber threats in Italy

“Working with Esprinet and providing our cutting-edge technology to counter threats such as ransomware, trojans, fileless malware and other ever-evolving threats to Italian companies is a source of great satisfaction,” he comments Luis Fisas, Regional Director South Europe at Bitdefender. “Furthermore, through this partnership, V-Valley will offer solutions such as Bitdefender Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), together with Managed Detection & Response (MDR) services, based on the Bitdefender SOC, for the detection and response 24×7”.

See also  The classic is back! Konami Announces Out of the Margin I & II Remastered in HD

Sergio Grassi, Head of Sales & Marketing of V-Valley Italy, notes: “As we recently announced at the V-Valley World event, the Group’s growth strategy is focused on a multi-country vision focused on value-added solutions. The partnership with Bitdefender, which is already active in the Iberian Peninsula and which today also extends to Italy, confirms the suppliers’ interest in this approach. Bitdefender’s solutions allow us to expand our strong portfolio of cybersecurity solutions offered to our partners, supported by V-Valley’s highly specialized technical and commercial team”.

You may also like

Tech Diary — A Radio Transmitter for the...

Tesla easily pulls off all other electric cars

Netflix blocks sharing but sets record for new...

Tre valide alternative a iCloud per iPhone e...

“Dragon Among Men 7: The Legendary Hero Nameless”...

IBM Spectrum Protect: High Risk IT Vulnerability! Multiple...

[watchOS 10 Beta Download]Beta Update and Upgrade Skills...

9. June 2023

The Tunguska event is the largest asteroid impact...

This is what the mini solar system from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy