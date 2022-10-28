World Day for Audiovisual Heritage – 100 Years of Labor’s Love

“Labor’s Love” Centennial Screening Event

This year marks the 100th anniversary of “Labor’s Love”. In order to spread the excellent Chinese film art carried by this film history classic, the China Film Archive has formulated a series of activities to commemorate the centennial of “Labor’s Love” since the beginning of the year. From the 4K restoration of the film to its appearance at the International Film Festival, from the screening of the soundtrack in Beijing to the research practice in Anxi, Fujian, from the release of NFT digital collections to the launch of a series of physical cultural and creative works, the film cultural heritage has given birth to infinite vitality.

Since March, the restored version of “Labor’s Love” has successively appeared at the 26th Hong Kong International Film and Television Festival, the Chinese Film Joint Booth of the Cannes International Film Festival in France, the 36th Quest Film Festival in Bologna, Italy, and the “China Film Festival” in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. , “China Film Festival” in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Especially in the 36th Exploring Lost Film Festival, “Labor’s Love” and three short films of Russia, France and the United States, also shot in 1922, were screened together to form the “One Hundred Years Ago: 1922” unit. on the world movie screen. A group of junior high school students from Longmen Middle School, Longmen Town, Anxi County, Quanzhou City, Fujian Province also walked into the Anxi Digital Resource Center of the China Film Archive during the “World Audiovisual Heritage Day” celebration to watch “The Love of Labor” and experience it for themselves. Movie restoration process. The activity spread the concept of “protecting audio-visual heritage and protecting our common memory” to rural students, and also “planted” the seeds of Chinese excellent traditional culture in green villages. The century-old charm of “Labor’s Love” has also inspired the creative energy of the cultural and creative team of the China Film Archive. On May 20, the cultural and creative team of the China Film Archive captured the “Love Story” in the film, designed and produced a series of dynamic digital collections of “Labor’s Love” through new technology, and released it on the domestic digital collection platform. i.e. sold out. On October 27, the “World Audiovisual Heritage Day” special screening of “Labor’s Love” and the first launch of cultural and creative products is not only a new measure for the development of film and cultural products of the Archives, but also promotes the “Labor’s Love” centennial series of celebrations. to a new climax.

World Audiovisual Heritage Japanese Cultural Creation Map

On the day of the event, the first release of the cultural and creative product “Labor’s Love” was eye-catching. A total of six “Labor’s Love” centennial series of cultural and creative works were sold at the event. Among them, the most popular is the “Labor’s Love” movie character Chaowan. There are 3 types of blind boxes in this set. The three characters of Zheng Carpenter, Dr. Zhu and Dr. Zhu in the movie are restored with cute cartoon shapes. It is worth mentioning that this set of figures not only has interesting and vivid characters, but also presents small parts that can be replaced, which greatly increases the playability of the figure. Many fans have bought more than one, and they have experienced the surprise of opening the blind box on the spot.

The event site also launched a series of sweater trousers and jackets of “I solemnly wish ‘fu'”. The name of the series “Solemnly wishing ‘fu'” is also quite meaningful, which just corresponds to the names of Carpenter Zheng, Doctor Zhu and Doctor Zhu in the movie. The back of the sweater is printed with hand-painted images of three movie characters. There is also an exclusive velcro space on the left arm of the jacket of “I solemnly wish ‘suit'”. The person in charge of the cultural and creative team of the museum introduced: This is a special place for “interesting stickers”. Just changing one “interesting sticker” on the same piece of clothing is equivalent to changing a different style. We hope that this piece of clothing can not only be worn Can also “play”. The Archives simultaneously launched 3 “Interesting Posts” themed “Labor’s Love” on the same day, but this is only the beginning of the “Interesting Posts Project”. In the future, not only will more themed “Interesting Posts” be launched, but also school bags, etc. Other products that can paste “Interesting Posts”, and strive to make the “Interesting Posts Project” a cultural and creative product with lasting power.

“Labor’s Love” Centennial Poster

Another “Labor’s Love” centennial poster is also very popular. Because there is no poster for the film to survive. The centennial poster this time was recreated by the designer based on the content of the film. It not only adopted the latest trendy design language, but also retained the hand-painted style of advertising in the Republic of China. The poster is printed in A3 size, which is convenient for fans to carry, and it can be inserted into the “poster clip” previously sold by the museum for convenient collection and decoration.

The enthusiasm of movie fans for cultural and creative products is very high. In the past few days, movie fans have actively participated in the reposting and message activities on the official Weibo and public accounts. On the day of the event, the sale of cultural and creative products continued from 17:00 to the end of the screening. Fans who watched the movie were enthusiastic, and after the show ended, they gathered in front of the sales desk. Some fans said: These cultural and creative products are very interesting. I have not grabbed the NFT digital collection of “Labor’s Love” before. This time, the cultural and creative products must not be missed again. Another couple in the audience said: The movie shows the love of a hundred years ago in a humorous and romantic way, so they plan to buy two sets of “Zhengzhu’ clothes” sweater and trousers suits, which are regarded as lovers’ clothes.

Relying on film archives to create “cultural innovation IP”

Since its establishment, the cultural and creative team of the China Film Archive has been adhering to the concept of “(film + archives) × cultural and creative”. The goal is to make film archives not only visible but also touchable, so that ordinary audiences can collect their own “Cultural Heritage”. The cultural and creative works that have been released include: “Labor’s Love” NFT digital collection, “Film China” series of film comics, “Never Die Radio” film bookmarks and postcards, “Liberated China” commemorative badges and posters, “Burning China” Images of “Enamel Cups and Paper Model Airplanes, Postcard Sets themed on the Centennial Party Founding, etc., and assisted the National Art Film Projection Alliance to distribute a number of art film cultural and creative products.

The development of the series of cultural and creative works of “Labor’s Love” is the first time that the museum has carried out multi-angle, all-round and systematic cultural and creative development of a single film. The goal of the cultural and creative team is to form a rich and organic “cultural and creative product matrix” through the in-depth excavation of the “Labor’s Love” movie, and then create a “cultural and creative IP” recognized by consumers.

The development process of the “Labor’s Love” series of cultural and creative products lasted for more than half a year. The team overturned and revised the plan several times, and finally delineated the concept with “national tide” as the core. Every cultural and creative product strives to be the best in every link, from creative planning, design and drawing, to the determination of material and craftsmanship, to the control of product quality and details. It is particularly worth mentioning that the cultural and creative works of “Labor’s Love” focus on refining the elements of love in the movie, so that movie fans can have more emotional resonance when they come into contact with cultural and creative works.

The China Film Archive will launch more excellent cultural and creative works in the future. The person in charge of the cultural and creative team said: “The Love of Labor” cultural and creative product is our bold attempt and our sincere work. In the future, our goal is to make cultural and creative products that are “out of the circle”, so that movies can expand their audience through cultural and creative industries, and consumers can learn about film archives through cultural and creative industries.

unforgettable audiovisual heritage day

Audiovisual archives are an important cultural heritage. In 2005, UNESCO designated October 27 every year as the “World Day for Audiovisual Heritage” to raise public awareness of the protection of audiovisual heritage. As a national-level professional film archive, celebrating the “World Day of Audiovisual Heritage” is also a special preservation activity of the China Film Archive every year. This year, the whole event was particularly rich from the layout of the scene to the settings of each link. The lobby of the art theater is full of movie elements of “Labor’s Love”, including the introduction to the film’s artistic features, digital restoration, and a series of activities for the century, and other screenings of the same day were also displayed on an electronic screen. The precious text and graphic archives of the film “Children of Jianghu”, in addition to posters and skills, also include the special issue of the Republic of China propaganda of “Children of Jianghu” that has survived to this day. Movie fans can not only watch videos, buy cultural and creative products, but also get a limited edition poster for the centennial commemoration of “Labor’s Love” for free, stamped with the “Commemorative 4K Restoration Commemorative of “Labor’s Love” Centennial”.

At the entrance of the art theater, a set of 1:1 scale “Labor’s Love” characters stand. Fans check in and take pictures one after another to freeze this unforgettable night. Some fans said: World Audiovisual Heritage Day will always be a festival for fans of Xiaoxitian!

