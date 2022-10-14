On October 13th, the French high-end sports fashion brand LACOSTE opened a new concept store in Shanghai Zhengda Plaza, with an open format for sports, fashion lovers and the avant-garde generation Z consumer group, aiming to bring a variety of experiences to them to show the brand A unique and peer-to-peer vision. On the opening day, Gu Minghai, CEO of LACOSTE Greater China, Zhai Xiaowen, the ambassador of the company, and the executives of CP Plaza joined hands to launch the ceremony to share with consumers the brand new image of LACOSTE and the charm of new season items.

Gu Minghai, CEO of LACOSTE Greater China, said: “The opening of the CP Plaza concept store can bring consumers a brand new integrated shopping experience. I hope that through the expansion of space vision and customized services, products can be further improved. With the diversified presentation of styles, it will bring together LACOSTE lovers of different cultures, generations and styles, so that they can fully feel the brand’s long-standing elegant style and dynamic sports fashion vision.”

LACOSTE

LACOSTE Shanghai Zhengda Concept Store is a brand experience store integrating shopping, entertainment and card punching. It is also the first full-category store in China, including clothing, shoes, bags, glasses, watches, perfumes and other product areas. The exterior of the store adopts green, which symbolizes the color of crocodiles, as the main color. The iconic crocodile logo and neon decorative lights complement each other. At the same time, the brand draws inspiration from the texture and shape of the crocodile skin. The store front is the first time to try a cross-patterned square LED design. It shows the glorious moments of the brand since its establishment, echoing the core of the brand-elegant style and crocodile spirit. Inside the simple and bright store, LACOSTE’s new products and joint series are on display, while the classic POLO and PERFORMANCE SPORT series are specially displayed in an ingenious and new way of setting, reflecting its vision of integrating multiple advanced sports fashion. What’s more worth mentioning is that in order to give consumers more personalized choices, the store also provides MY LACOSTE customized services. Consumers can customize unique LACOSTE personalized shirts by choosing exclusive LACOSTE embroidery and hot stamping, and freely define their unique style.

LACOSTE See also Simone Dominici is the new CEO of Kiko

LACOSTE

LACOSTE

And Zhai Xiaowen, a celebrity guest and fellow ambassador, was very excited to check in the store and experience the game session of the concept store, and left an exclusive check-in password for fans. He said: LACOSTE’s new store is stylish, youthful, and entertaining, which makes him happy. The brand’s autumn and winter clothes are distinctive and he likes it very much in daily wear.

LACOSTE

LACOSTE

It is worth mentioning that, in order to celebrate the official opening of the new concept store, LACOSTE brings consumers a limited-time event themed “What’s wrong with crocodiles”, inviting consumers to come and check in, find their home court through challenges, and have fun. Among them, enjoy it. In order to gather crocodile fans with unique personality, LACOSTE specially set up a DJ booth and a bar, and brought event-exclusive drinks decorated with the brand crocodile pattern, which fully expressed its cool brand attitude. At the same time, LACOSTE has carefully crafted an interactive game device called “Crocodile Attack”, inviting crocodile fans who come to shop and check in to participate in the challenge to better demonstrate the brand’s openness and diverse spirit: every game challenger can play at Throw sandbags into any hole within a limited number of times, and those who succeed in the challenge will receive designated prizes.

LACOSTE

LACOSTE

For a long time, LACOSTE’s elegant style that transcends time and the “crocodile-like will” conveyed by founder René Lacoste have deeply attracted fans of different cultures and ages. Attitude creates a distinct character. To this end, based on the Chinese market strategy, LACOSTE issued a call to consumers that “we stand alone together”. Through joining hands with a number of fashion opinion leaders, renewing the brand image blockbuster, launching live broadcasts on the Douyin platform, opening stores and other new seasons of integrated marketing activities, Connect different styles of communities, enrich brand propositions, and release the crocodile spirit. The opening of the new store not only provides a space for the mavericks to meet, but also creates a platform for them to communicate and share, so that they can express their individuality, release their vitality, and improve their lives in a fashionable and open space. Create a close-up of your own style with a full range of LACOSTE clothing, shoes, accessories and more. The immersive experience design of the new store is full of freshness, which is a landing of the “We are unique peers” marketing campaign for the youth of the Chinese market, and it is also a further measure for LACOSTE to walk elegantly with Chinese consumers. From online to offline, LACOSTE is working with China Local consumers forge closer and more inseparable relationships.

LACOSTE connects various life propositions through different cultures, generations and styles, so that consumer groups with their own attitudes and unique styles can meet, join hands, and walk together in offline stores. With the implementation of the “We are unique peers” initiative, LACOSTE has also changed from a convener to a peer, and through the opening of the new store, LACOSTE has taken the initiative to list, releasing more inclusive, open, young, fashionable and optimistic. Brand attitude, and the vision to accompany consumers to meet challenges and grow together. In this cohort of peers, “we” are gathered together because of LACOSTE, and LACOSTE is also more unique because of “we”, and each has a wonderful performance in each other’s walk.

LACOSTE

LACOSTE looks forward to conveying the vitality and elegant image of multi-sport fashion to every consumer and crocodile fan. While continuing to interpret the brand spirit, it encourages consumers to join the ranks of peers and seek self-advocacy.

LACOSTE Shanghai Zhengda Plaza’s new concept store address: 1st Floor, Zhengda Plaza, No. 168 West Lujiazui Road, Shanghai.