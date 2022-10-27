The advent of the L003 Active Runway Limited Edition reflects LACOSTE’s bold fusion of show fashion and sports fashion elements. The silhouette of the shoe is inspired by the stunning colorway that broke the frame at the LACOSTE runway show. Playing with high-end fashion aesthetics, the L003 Active Runway incorporates sports codes for classic penetration, paying tribute to the fashion spirit of the show, full of new ideas, and designed for creative people who lead new trends.

This release is the beginning of LACOSTE shoes into the street era: the new unique design and bold silhouette are in line with current market trends and consumer needs, the L003 Active Runway brings the most original ideas and tennis history to the streets, and the design concept comes from Because the brand has always been brave to challenge the rules of the culture; if you want to change, you must first be transparent and respect the rules of the game, and you must be familiar with them before you can break through and innovate. This new collection of shoes is a tribute to founder René Lacoste’s forward-thinking spirit and a nod to the “future.”

The new shoes combine inspiration and inspiration, not only continuing the prelude chapter of L003 starting in the spring and summer of 2022, but also opening up more possibilities. L003 Active Runway integrates tennis symbols and top fashion spirit, attracting a group of souls who are also innovative, maverick, and have the courage to achieve style and culture.

Aesthetically, wearing the L003 Active Runway is somewhere between runway and street fashion. Boldly reversed the impression of ordinary people on street style sneakers. Its unique lacing system, visible at a glance, is a nod to the fashion catwalk; from the front edge of the wide rubber sole to the large mesh upper, the French factory coordinates on the upper are the design highlights, highlighting the It is the inspirational melting pot where the brand has long refined its ideas into shape. Finally, the large-scale blended material on the upper is proclaiming that L003 is not only fashionable, but also comfortable and breathable. In terms of color, this series of shoes shines even if they are on the show. The fluorescent yellow that is the main push for men’s models echoes the history and heritage of LACOSTE’s tennis.

The limited collection is only available in Europe, the US, China, Korea and Japan. As the muse of L003 Active Runway, well-known R&B singer Ella Mai is the spokesperson for this new shoe style, and has shot a visual blockbuster with a distinctive personal style.

The L003 Active Runway will continue to introduce new colors, which will be released in the 2023 spring and summer sneaker series.