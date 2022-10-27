Jiangcheng District, Yangjiang City, Guangdong Province announced the itinerary of a new confirmed case involving snacks and fruit supermarkets in Sha County

CCTV News Client reported that on October 27, according to a report from the Health Bureau of Yangjiang City, Guangdong Province, from 0 to 12:00 on October 27, a new confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (light) was added in Jiangcheng District, Yangjiang City. Find.

Confirmed case: Peng Mou, female, residence: Shengyuan Splendid Garden, Jianglang Avenue, Ganglie Street, Jiangcheng District. For friends of confirmed cases reported on October 25, they were closed-loop transferred to a centralized isolation hotel on October 25, and the nucleic acid test was positive on October 27, and they have been transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment. Controls have been implemented in their living places and key activity places, and terminal disinfection has been completed.

Itinerary:

Lived in Guangzhou until October 22.

October 22nd

23:35—2:30 the next day, drive back to Yangjiang from Guangzhou with friends.

October 23rd

2:30—3:00 The two drove to Yangjiang People’s Hospital for nucleic acid testing;

3:00—3:00 Two people have supper at the Xiasha County Snack Bar in Ganglieheng Building;

3:10 The two returned to their home in Shengyuan Jinxiu Garden, Jianglang Avenue, Ganglie;

10:30—10:47 The two drove to the Zhongyue Gas Station in Jiangcheng District to refuel;

10:47—11:30 Sent back by friends to the parents’ home in Yujing Haoyuan, Chuangye North Road, Jiangcheng District;

11:30 The two of them drove back to their home in Shengyuan Jinxiu Garden, and did not go out after that.

October 24th

12:30—12:50 Drive with friends to the yellow code area of ​​Yangjiang People’s Hospital for nucleic acid testing;

12:50 Leaving Yangjiang People’s Hospital, returning to Jinxiu Garden’s home, no going out after that.

October 25th

10:50—12:30 Drive with friends to the green code area of ​​Yangjiang People’s Hospital to collect nucleic acids (12:20 go to the toilet on the first floor of the outpatient building);

12:30 Shop at the fruit supermarket next to the hospital entrance, then return to the car to wait;

At 15:30, he went shopping again at the fruit supermarket next to the hospital entrance, then returned to the car to wait, and then was transferred to a centralized isolation place.

The current situation of epidemic prevention and control is still severe. The residents are requested to further increase their awareness of prevention, do a good job in personal daily protection, wear masks scientifically, wash hands frequently, ventilate frequently, and maintain social distance.