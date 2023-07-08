Lago Hermoso, the new Neuquén ski center opens today: what are the prices

Lago Hermoso sky resort opens today in the Route of the 7 Lakes, a few kilometers from San Martín de los Andes. To start its first season as a ski center in Neuquén, it proposes a winter vacation with special attractions for skiers and snow lovers, among which stands out a quadruple chairlift that reaches the top of the hill.

Lago Hermoso Ski Resort is located 25 minutes from San Martín, in the middle of a dream landscape. It is the last ski center that opened in the whole world. It is an initiative private project promoted in a ranch inside the Lanín National Park.

“We are very happy, withn the authorization that Lanín National Park gave us, we stopped being a snow park to become a complete ski centerespecially when putting into operation and in value the quadruple chairlift”, said Rodrigo Oriolo marketing manager of Lago Hermoso Ski.

The tariff is published and has an innovative system when issuing passes. The daily pass costs $19,300 for majors and $15,400 for minors, Pedestrian/Nordic/Travel pass for $7,800 for majors, $6,300 for minors, half a day (after 1:00 p.m.) $15,500 for majors, $12,300 for minors. Three days, $52,000 major, $41,600 minor, six days: $92,500 major, $66,600 minor.

initiation classes 3 days (pass 2 hours of classes per team day), individuals 1 or 2 pax (2) $92,000 for adults and $81,400 for children and groups 1 days (2 hours) $22,000.

The hill has three means of elevation, In addition to the quadruple chairlift, they have two so-called drag means, a poma and a magic carpet on the base designed for beginners.

“The first steps are taken there, the second step is a new product that we brought from Europe that is towed and takes them to a slightly more angled slope of slightly greater complexity and then the third section of skiing and snowboarding. It occurs in the quadruple chair called the Intermediate area. You have different tracks, of different colors for the level of each person”, said Rodrigo.

They always recommend if there is no experience, take a class, to avoid getting hurt or to avoid being on top and not knowing what to do with the equipment “We recommend consulting customer service, we have the ski school for those who take their first steps,” he said.

They have an artificial snow making system so they don’t depend so much on the weather. “We have a microclimate, a little colder and by having water we can make snow, with a state-of-the-art system. What we do is what is called snow stock, we manufacture it and when we need snow with the machine, we move it”.

They also offer excursions to the peaks with snowmobiles and cross-country skis. It has three gastronomic points with an impressive view of the snow-capped mountains and the lakes in the middle. The highest gastronomic point can only be accessed on excursions with snowmobiles, and then ski down.

One of the main characteristics of Lago Hermoso is that it is the first ski resort to have a carbon footprint program where businessmen are called to work to mitigate this scourge with an invitation to plant native forest.

To get to the ski center:

It currently has an entrance through a portal with a wooden sign. You advance along the Camino de los 7 lagos, after the entrance to the road that takes you to Meliquina, calculate five minutes and on the right, turn that you will be welcome.





