Home » Lago Hermoso, the new Neuquén ski center opens today: what are the prices
Entertainment

Lago Hermoso, the new Neuquén ski center opens today: what are the prices

by admin
Lago Hermoso, the new Neuquén ski center opens today: what are the prices

Lago Hermoso sky resort opens today in the Route of the 7 Lakes, a few kilometers from San Martín de los Andes. To start its first season as a ski center in Neuquén, it proposes a winter vacation with special attractions for skiers and snow lovers, among which stands out a quadruple chairlift that reaches the top of the hill.

Lago Hermoso Ski Resort is located 25 minutes from San Martín, in the middle of a dream landscape. It is the last ski center that opened in the whole world. It is an initiative private project promoted in a ranch inside the Lanín National Park.

“We are very happy, withn the authorization that Lanín National Park gave us, we stopped being a snow park to become a complete ski centerespecially when putting into operation and in value the quadruple chairlift”, said Rodrigo Oriolo marketing manager of Lago Hermoso Ski.

The tariff is published and has an innovative system when issuing passes. The daily pass costs $19,300 for majors and $15,400 for minors, Pedestrian/Nordic/Travel pass for $7,800 for majors, $6,300 for minors, half a day (after 1:00 p.m.) $15,500 for majors, $12,300 for minors. Three days, $52,000 major, $41,600 minor, six days: $92,500 major, $66,600 minor.

initiation classes 3 days (pass 2 hours of classes per team day), individuals 1 or 2 pax (2) $92,000 for adults and $81,400 for children and groups 1 days (2 hours) $22,000.

The hill has three means of elevation, In addition to the quadruple chairlift, they have two so-called drag means, a poma and a magic carpet on the base designed for beginners.

See also  Inmate recaptured after jailbreak in Texas

“The first steps are taken there, the second step is a new product that we brought from Europe that is towed and takes them to a slightly more angled slope of slightly greater complexity and then the third section of skiing and snowboarding. It occurs in the quadruple chair called the Intermediate area. You have different tracks, of different colors for the level of each person”, said Rodrigo.

They always recommend if there is no experience, take a class, to avoid getting hurt or to avoid being on top and not knowing what to do with the equipment “We recommend consulting customer service, we have the ski school for those who take their first steps,” he said.

They have an artificial snow making system so they don’t depend so much on the weather. “We have a microclimate, a little colder and by having water we can make snow, with a state-of-the-art system. What we do is what is called snow stock, we manufacture it and when we need snow with the machine, we move it”.

They also offer excursions to the peaks with snowmobiles and cross-country skis. It has three gastronomic points with an impressive view of the snow-capped mountains and the lakes in the middle. The highest gastronomic point can only be accessed on excursions with snowmobiles, and then ski down.

One of the main characteristics of Lago Hermoso is that it is the first ski resort to have a carbon footprint program where businessmen are called to work to mitigate this scourge with an invitation to plant native forest.

See also  Tie Nan performed Vision Street Wear retro canvas shoes in the Spring Festival Gala and went to Jingdong New Department Store to get the same style as the Spring Festival Gala-Qianlong.com.cn

To get to the ski center:

It currently has an entrance through a portal with a wooden sign. You advance along the Camino de los 7 lagos, after the entrance to the road that takes you to Meliquina, calculate five minutes and on the right, turn that you will be welcome.


You may also like

This is how shocking was the sinking of...

eight dead and five trapped under rubble due...

California Governor to Seek Release of Charles Manson...

Operation on TV: ESPN, accused of wearing down...

Lucero and Mijares Proudly Support Their Talented Children...

They are the ones who have a bunker...

Italian language: goodbye longing, hello future

Natanael Cano’s Latest Album ‘Nata Montana’ Faces Upload...

Reviving the Tradition: Wang Xuexue, the Non-Profit Open-Air...

There is no consolation for the family of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy