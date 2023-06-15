Lanús’s decision with Lautaro Acosta, denounced for gender violence

The front Lautaro “El Laucha” Acostaplayer of lanuswas excluded from his home on Wednesday night after being denounced for gender violence by his partner, and Today the club decided to remove him from the squad for the match with Unión next Saturday because he will take a “license”.

The measure was adopted after the Justice imposed a perimeter restriction with a ban on approaching at the request of his partner, Ludmila Isabella.

With the intervention of the UFI No. 17 of Lomas de Zamoray in the framework of actions labeled as “Threats-Gender Violence”, police personnel proceeded to comply with “the exclusion from the home of the soccer player Lautaro Germán Acosta, 35 years old, from the street Avenida Fernández No. 315 Temperley, procedure completed without news or resistance from Mr. Acosta”.

“The property is left at the disposal of the wife and whistleblower, Ludmila Isabella, 26 years old,” the Lomas de Zamora Police headquarters informed Télam.

The measure was completed after judge Gabriel Vitale imposed the exclusion of the soccer player’s home and a perimeter restriction. Acosta was excluded from his home because his ex-partner has no place to live.

Last night, the player from Lanús, accompanied by a group of people, loaded several bags into his truck and left his house escorted by the Buenos Aires Police, according to a video published by the TN news channel.

The former Boca soccer player, who also received a complaint in 2019, was described by his girlfriend and mother of his four-year-old son, Benito, as “violent on and off the field” and this week the complaint was filed in the Family Court No. 10 of Lomas.

“I suffered physical, psychological and economic violence, the worst that can be imagined. I have photos and audio to prove it. I made two complaints, one in 2019 and another a few days ago ”, Ludmila on her social networks.

“I will always remember those early mornings when he beat me non-stop, dragged me across the floor and even kicked me in the neck. She told me that if I did or said something, she was going to kill me and my family, ”said the woman.

In addition, in his defense, he continued: “I can only say that he is the father of my son Benicio and a soccer player for Club Atlético Lanús. Please I ask for help and that this does not happen again. He is unpunished, he travels, he continues playing soccer and people continue to love him despite the monster of a person that he is, he is violent even on the pitch. He shows it in every game ”.

Faced with this situation, the Lanús club, where there is a statue of the soccer player, issued a statement last night in this regard: “By virtue of the facts of public knowledge and after having received a complaint through our Department of Gender and Diversity, we have decided to activate the institutional protocol as indicated in its article number 7. In this way, we remain at the disposal of the complainant and of Justice, ratifying our commitment in the fight against all situations of violence”.

And this afternoon the club from the South of the Buenos Aires suburbs issued another statement announcing the exclusion of Acosta from the squad that will face the next pending match of the Professional League against Unión, in Santa Fe, next Saturday.

“The player Lautaro Acosta is not part of the call for the match against Unión, from Santa Fe, because he will take a period of leave in order to address personal issues,” the aforementioned statement indicates.