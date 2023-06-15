Immediate treatment of sunburn | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

If, despite all caution, it happens that the skin reddens and becomes noticeable through painful burning, applying fruit or table vinegar is one of the best treatment methods.

The vinegar is either applied to the affected areas of the skin with an atomizer, or the skin is cooled with a cloth soaked in vinegar. The vinegar disinfects and soothes, relieves pain and aids in the healing process. It also prevents swelling and blistering.

The cooling properties of cucumber slices can also be used to reduce inflammation and pain. The fleshy leaves of aloe vera contain a healing, cooling juice that should be used fresh if possible. A cut leaf is placed on the burned skin.

Another effective remedy for sunburn is tea tree oil, which is gently dabbed onto the skin with a cotton ball. Cold water to which tea tree oil has been added is also beneficial.

Staying in the sun for too long and not drinking enough water can also lead to sunstroke. The body cannot sweat as much as it should in order to release its heat. It comes to fever, dizziness, nausea and headache. In this case, lying flat in a cool environment and drinking hot drinks is advisable. This stimulates sweating and lowers body temperature.