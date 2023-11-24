Laura Pausini’s Unconventional Honeymoon: “We Do It in Every City”

Laura Pausini, the Italian singer and recent recipient of the Person of the Year award at the 2023 Latin Grammys, made an appearance on the Spanish television program ‘The Resistance’ hosted by David Broncano. Pausini was subjected to the uncomfortable and fun questions that Broncano typically asks his guests. This was Pausini’s first appearance on the program in five years.

During the interview, Pausini responded to Broncano’s traditional question about the number of intimate encounters she had in the last 30 days. However, the question was especially meaningful for the singer, who married her husband Paolo Carta last March after being in a relationship for 18 years and having a daughter. Pausini gave an unexpected response, stating that “After 18 years, you don’t get married if you don’t love each other,” and revealed that since their marriage, they have not been able to go on a honeymoon due to their busy schedules. Pausini humorously added that they have chosen to do their honeymoon on tour and “do it in every city” they visit, emphasizing that their love continues to burn strong.

Pausini’s lighthearted and candid responses provided an insight into her personal life and marriage, making for an entertaining and engaging interview.

