Santos vs Mazatlán LIVE. ONLINE Party | Play-in TODAY Liga MX 2023 – Mediotiempo

Santos Laguna secured a spot in the Quarterfinals after defeating Mazatlán in a thrilling match during the Play-In for the Apertura 2023 of the MX League. Fans followed the action minute by minute as Santos and Mazatlán battled it out on the field. The match can be watched live online, with streaming options available for viewers. There was also speculation surrounding the potential winners, with Irarragorri and Salinas Pliego in a heated debate over the outcome. As the game reached halftime, it was Santos Laguna who emerged victorious and advanced to the next round. Stay updated with the latest coverage on Google News.

