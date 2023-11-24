Home » Through Cesar they illegally transported 100 bullets for firearms
by admin
The Transit and Transportation Section carried out a search and control operation in the rural area of ​​San Juan del Cesar, La Guajira, resulting in the seizure of 100 firearm cartridges that lacked the documentation required for their legality.

The procedure was at kilometer 61 of the La Paz – Distraction highway, where the presence of 50 9-millimeter caliber cartridges and 50 38-millimeter caliber cartridges was discovered, which were transported in a vehicle belonging to a parcel company, which came from Bogotá and after traveling through the department of Cesar, the destination was the municipality of Fonseca.

Given the lack of documentation proving the legality of this ammunition, the 100 cartridges were seized and subsequently placed at the disposal of the URI Prosecutor’s Office of San Juan del Cesar.

