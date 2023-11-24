15 – #sedicidonna you say creatine

🙇‍♀️ Physical tiredness and mental fatigue are among the most widespread symptoms in women. On the one hand there is the great demand for energy in our daily lives, on the other the hormonal changes to which we are subject.

📑Scientific literature is showing more and more benefits in favor of creatine for women too: it can be of invaluable support for improving well-being, particularly in the case of poor intake of proteins and sources of animal origin.

👉🏼 Here is a short carousel to tell you about its main advantages described by science in the menstrual cycle, during pregnancy and breastfeeding and in pre- and post-menopause.

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

