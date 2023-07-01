“Lecco Film Fest” at the start

Listen to the audio version of the article

The fourth edition of the Lecco Film Fest will be held from 5 to 9 July. There are many new features this year, starting with the days which will be five, one more than in past editions, and which will take place under the banner of meetings, debates, presentations, training courses, screenings, linked by a common theme: “Reawaken amazement”, a reflection proposed by Pope Francis on the occasion of a recent meeting that the Foundation had with the pontiff for the 75th anniversary of its foundation.

The festival will be opened by Piera Detassis, president of the Accademia del Cinema Italiano – David di Donatello who will introduce a tribute to Mabel Normand, the “female Charlot”, famous for her performances in silent cinema: her works, together with a selection of short films directed and interpreted by Charlie Chaplin, will be screened accompanied by the music of Rossella Spinosa performed live by the Orchestra of Bellagio and Lake Como. discover and tell, they will dialogue together to live an experience of comparison and meeting with the public. The director Marco Bellocchio will also be present and on 8 July he will give life to a debate with Monsignor Davide Milani, president of the Ente dello Spettacolo Foundation, around his latest film, Rapito: a controversial work that tells the true story of Edgardo Mortara, torn from the Jewish family as secretly baptized by the maid and therefore forced to Catholic education. Carlo Verdone will also return to the Lecco Film Fest on the last day, July 9, to tell some masterpieces of the past, from Ordet – The Word by Carl Theodor Dreyer to Umberto D. (1952) by Vittorio De Sica. And reveal his special bond with the film of the master of Italian neorealism.

The Polish actor and director Jerzy Stuhr, a symbol of his country’s cinema, winner of the European Silver Ribbon and the Robert Bresson award, will also arrive on the shores of Lake Como on 7 July, boasting an important collaboration with Nanni Moretti. Francesco Bruni and Fotinì Peluso will also be in Lecco. With the latter and with Elena Lietti, the female narration will continue, transversal to all areas in which women bring their fundamental contribution. Social commitment will also be given a voice, thanks to the screening of “The Lost Souls of Syria”, by Stéphane Malterre and Garance Le Caisne, dedicated to the conflict in the Middle Eastern country and the screening of “The boy judge” by Alessandro Di Robilant, on the figure of Rosario Livatino, Sicilian magistrate assassinated by the mafia, almost thirty years after its release. The protagonist of the film, Giulio Scarpati, and the producer, Maurizio Tedesco will intervene. But Lecco Film Fest also means music. The fourth edition, in fact, will host on July 6 Dardust, author and producer who boasts 70 platinum records and 500 million downloads. Great space will also be reserved this year for training and young people who will be offered the opportunity to become part of the Lecco Film Fest team, after following a training and integration path, as well as through the activities proposed by Cinematografo Lab , young people will be able to approach the cinematographic professions. In collaboration with the Giuseppe Toniolo Institute of Higher Studies, founding body of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, the winners of the “Opera Prima” competition will participate in the Lecco Film Fest by attending the lessons of the course dedicated to Italo Calvino and his commitment to his writing for the cinema.

