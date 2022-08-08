“Legend of Sword and Fairy 3” animation: the first concept trailer released Tencent exclusive broadcast – domestic comics – cnBeta.COM

“Legend of Sword and Fairy 3” is a memory of several generations of classic Xianxia dramas. It is one of the best Xianxia dramas so far, and it is also one of the game adaptations with the best reputation so far. Now, a generation of classics is returning with a new look. This afternoon, Tencent Video officially announced the animation of “Legend of Sword and Fairy 3”, and released the first concept trailer, showing scenes such as Tangjiabao, Yuzhou City, and Shushan. With the sound of the classic BGM, it instantly made people feel full of memories.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

However, the official has not announced more specific information, the audience may have to wait patiently for a while.

It is understood that the TV series “Legend of Sword and Fairy 3” was very popular at the time. It was first broadcast in 2009, and it was co-starred by Hu Ge, Huo Jianhua, Yang Mi, Tang Yan, Liu Shishi, Huang Zhiwei, Lin Zicong, and Liu Jiahui.

The play tells the story of Jing Tian, ​​a young man in Yong’an, Yuzhou City, and Tang Xuejian, the eldest lady of Tangmen, who were attracted to each other by the jade pendants they carried. .

In fact, Xuejian and Sedum are each other’s good friends, and they both have extraordinary origins and have hidden secrets for several generations. and met Xu Changqing, Zixuan and Solanum vulgaris, etc., and assumed the responsibility of saving the Six Realms.

Looking back now, those classic plots are still vivid in my mind, such as the fate of Sedum Xuejian, the love of Changqing Zixuan for the third time, Solanum radium to cast a sword, Maomao cutting meat and so on.

Have you watched “The Legend of Sword and Fairy 3”?

“Legend of Sword and Fairy 3” animation concept map display: