Legendary Criteria Recording Studio Adds Solid State Logic ORIGIN Console to Its New Studio D

Founded in 1958, Criteria Studios is one of America’s classic recording studios and has produced hundreds of gold records as well as countless chart-topping albums and singles. This year, the multi-room recording facility embarked on a refurbishment and upgrade of Studio D with the installation of a Solid State Logic ORIGIN 32-channel analog mixer, along with an SSL UF8 advanced DAW controller and eight 500-series E-DYN 611 E Series dynamic modules.

“The response to the revamp has been overwhelming.” Trevor Fletcher, vice president and general manager of Criteria Studios, said:: “This console is easy to use and is perfect for a modern mixing workflow. Since we reopened Studio D, it has a full schedule. My current problem is not having four rooms like it.”

Studio D was designed and built in the late 1970s primarily for vocal and voice recording and mixing studios.“We were doing a lot of vocal work at the time, with artists like: Crosby, Stills and Nash, Bee Gees, Julio Iglesias, and more, and it worked really well.” He said.

Criteria Recording Studios, founded in 1958 by jazz trumpeter Mack Emerman, has long been the only company in the region to embrace new record-making techniques. The facility also has a longstanding relationship with Solid State Logic, installing the first and Florida’s first SSL console in Studio E in 1984. A second SSL was installed again two years later. In addition to ORIGIN, the studio currently has a SSL 9096J mixer in studio A and studio E, an SSL Duality in studio F, and an AWS 900 in studio B.

Fletcher says that since installing the new ORIGIN console, the feedback from engineers and producers who have used it has been very positive.“They told me the preamps sounded great – modern, clear and open. It was great to be able to throw in a little more PureDrive for added grain, especially for recording session files. It was reminiscent of the sound of the classic 9000. Although compared to our Owning the Duality or 9000J, ORIGIN is a simpler console, but a great addition to Criteria’s legacy of using SSL.”

There are 8 E-DYN modules integrated into the ORIGIN center section 500 series rack.“Our idea was to provide some dynamics modules for customers, because besides SSL computers, dynamics are probably the biggest difference between the different SSL consoles in Criteria.” Fletcher explained that the studio will be adding more SSL dynamic modules if customers want them, but there are no plans to add other brands of 500-series modules: “Most of the other options offered by the manufacturers of the 500-series modules are already covered by the hardware already in the room.”

The new ORIGIN is a little over 6 feet long to replace the massive 80-input SSL 9000J in Studio D. Studio D features a large recording studio with floor-to-ceiling glass.“We custom made some side tables for ORIGIN so it still feels like a big console in the room.” Fletcher says: “Essentially, it has a smaller footprint, and now we have large tabletops on both sides of the console for producers to use.”

he continued: “Some people like to record in the control room, and some people like to record in the studio. But we wanted to make everything more attractive, rather than separate the control room and the recording room. While installing ORIGIN, we Also upgraded other equipment in the room, including: crossover, amplifier, and replaced the driver unit and subwoofer, as well as sound insulation cloth and lighting equipment. So it all adds up to a completely different feeling than before .”

Now is a good time to renovate Studio D, he said.“In order to be successful as a multi-room recording facility, you have to keep up with trends, you have to pay close attention to the client’s needs and adapt accordingly. ORIGIN was a natural choice. It fits very well with the way the vast majority of records are made today. Also, it’s economically viable – you don’t have to pay thousands of dollars for a nice giant piece of metal like some consoles do. ORIGIN has the same sound consistency as SSL’s other consoles, but it’s brand new and clean , and it works without any problems—there are parts that can be replaced if necessary.”

In its 64-year history, Criteria has seen a steady stream of hit artists. James Brown’s 1965 classic “I Got You (I Feel Good)” was the studio’s first certified gold recording. Since then, Criteria has released many hit albums and singles including: Allman Brothers, Derek & the Dominoes, The Eagles, Eric Clapton, Fleetwood Mac, Black Sabbath, Jay Z, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, REM and the Bee A project for the Gees, who have used Criteria as their home base for years.

Artists of all genres have recently booked time at Studio D’s ORIGIN, including Alicia Keys, who worked on her recently released Christmas album, Santa Baby, in the room.“In terms of country music, we worked on Rod Wave’s stuff for days in that room.” Fletcher says: “As for Latin music, we did a project for Anuel AA and are currently recording a project for Yandel from the group Winsin & Yandel in Studio D. Pop and R&B artist Shenseea of ​​Interscope Records also did a project there. Some work. So the room can handle a very wide range of genres, from pop, to R&B, to Latin to hip-hop.”





Criteria has seven rooms, ranging from Studio A’s 3,000-square-foot recording studio (which can accommodate an orchestra of more than 70 people for film scores and other projects) to smaller rooms, each with a different feel. sound characteristics.“We tried to build multiple different spaces to serve different purposes—a room with a normal reverberation, a room with a dry reverberation, a small room, a large room. We’ve got pretty much anything people want.” In addition to providing a consistent and similar acoustic environment, Fletcher concluded by allowing clients to easily move projects between rooms.“Each room has its own separate entrance, separate washroom, separate lounge. We also have a communal area where customers can also interact with other people. So, it’s really the best of both worlds.”