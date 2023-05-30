Home » probiotics, managers of chaos – Telecolor
Health

probiotics, managers of chaos – Telecolor

by admin
probiotics, managers of chaos – Telecolor

In the next appointment of Medicina Amica, Dr. Luciano Lozio will talk about intestinal chaos, dysbiosis and eubiosis and, as always, will give us excellent advice to keep our intestines in good condition.

We look forward to seeing you on Telecolor channel 17 in Lombardy, Piedmont (Eastern) and Valle d’Aosta, E’TV RETE7 channel 10 in Emilia Romagna, VB 33 ​​Bolzano channel 10 in Bolzano, E’TV Liguria channel 12 in Liguria, E’TV Marche channel 12 in the Marche region, E’TV Umbria channel 14 in Umbria. You can also follow the broadcast in streaming on our website www.telecolor.net or live on Facebook on the Telecolor Green Team page.

For questions, call 02 9122 0098 from 9 pm

See also  Cooking cream dangerous to health, the discovery

You may also like

in Argegno the retaining wall collapses on the...

Long Day of Urban Nature 2023: Explore Hamburg’s...

Tumors. Plants can remove toxic gasoline fumes from...

Vitamin B2 – Microbiology Italy

must wait 6 months for an MRI

The plastic bomb in our body: How our...

Multiple sclerosis, Matteo Gastaldi the Montalcini 2023 award...

Celiac disease, the first alarm bells not to...

Five practical tips that help against a growling...

Action research on inequalities | International Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy