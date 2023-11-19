Leonov – Procession

What’s been going on for a long time is finally getting dark, and so they get in touch Leonov back after (not only what felt like) a break that was far too long. More than five years have passed since their second album, but at least purely musically they remained true to the musical characteristics – a delicate female voice with a dark aura, oppressive post-concepts and wild doom walls. The hope for bright moments in the midst of almost endless suffering drives the latest prank „Procession“ an.

After a sustained intro, the full charisma of the quintet is revealed in installments, but really intensely. “Amer” grows at a decidedly sedate pace, and yet so damn well. Incredibly strong, buttery-smooth vocals, reminiscent of Chelsea Wolfe, move through the heart and soul, while the instrumentalists rely on an ominous atmosphere, building it up very slowly. An imaginary noose tightens tighter and tighter before the first of many cathartic eruptions. Cult Of Luna and Julie Christmas send their regards, and yet the Norwegians follow their own path of oppression, the beauty of which shines through even in repulsive moments.

Art without clutter continues to do the trick while sending cold shivers down your spine. There is, for example, “Oreza”, which finds an almost folky esprit in the eye of the storm before the quintet literally goes through the roof and explodes with drastic metallic gestures. In the title song “Procession,” distorted guitars search for a form of redemption that never seems tangible, torpedoed by washed-out string instruments and the courage of despair. “Son” finally renounces all of this and walks towards destruction with its head held high – purified, reduced, accompanied by shocking grace.

With almost endless oppression – the word on the record – everything is vain. What Leonov pulls off in these 41 minutes completely throws your inner emotional balance out of balance, and that’s surprisingly a lot of fun. Yes, “Procession” dissects the innermost parts with gusto, but does it incredibly well. A strong voice alone does a lot right, but it’s the emotionally charged arrangements with folky barrenness and metallic self-sacrifice that really put their stamp on the proceedings. Leonov consolidate at a damn high level and let the last leaves fall.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: November 24th, 2023

Available via: Vinter Records

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Leonovband

Category: Magazin, Reviews

Share this: Facebook

X

