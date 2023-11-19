Home » The Kremlin: “The West suffers because sanctions do not work, while Russia takes advantage of them”
The Kremlin: “The West suffers because sanctions do not work, while Russia takes advantage of them”

In this context, Western countries will surely look for new options to exert pressure on Moscow, Dmitri Peskov said.

Western countries “will continue to look for different options to exert pressure” on Russia because the current sanctions are not working as expected, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin broadcast this Saturday.

«We see that Westerners really suffer because they see that the sanctions do not hit as they should hit. Furthermore, as always, the Russians managed to take advantage of the sanctions,” Peskov commented.

The spokesperson stressed that Western countries “are capable of a lot” and “do not shy away from anything,” which is why Russia has to “maintain maximum concentration” in the face of the possibility of different pressure options, including possible acts of sabotage.

