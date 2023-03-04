China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On March 4th, according to Korean media reports, the TV series “King The Land” currently starring Li Junhao and Lim Yuna will be broadcast on JTBC TV station. The drama is expected to start filming in mid-March and broadcast in the second half of the year .

Li Junhao Lin Yuner

The drama is a romantic comedy about the chaebol heir “Gu Won” who can’t bear fake smiles and the heroine “Jeon Sa Rang” who has always been smiling brightly, and becomes able to smile cheerfully. The title of the film, King The Iand, is the VVIP business VIP lounge that the hoteliers look forward to in the play.

Lee Junho plays Goo Won, who is caught in a dispute over the succession of the “King Group” that leads hotels, airlines, and distribution. He has a smart mind, a natural temperament, and capable charm, but he has no love cells. Yoona Lim plays Jeon Sharon, a person who can conquer the world with a single smile. She worked at the King Hotel, where she had the best memories as a child, and grew up amidst the prejudice and misunderstandings around her.

In addition, the screenwriter of “Zombie Campus” Qian Chengri participated in the script development, and the production company of “Red Sleeves” co-produced.