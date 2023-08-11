Li Ning and PIN SKTBS Collaborate to Launch Professional Skateboarding Shoes

Li Ning and PIN SKTBS, a domestic street brand, have collaborated to release two new professional skateboarding shoes. Designed with both the professionalism of skateboarding and the needs of everyday wear in mind, these shoes are set to make an impact in the skateboarding community.

The first shoe in the collection is the SKATE GENERAL_PIN special edition. This shoe draws inspiration from retro bowling and combines it with the style of moral training shoes. The outsole of the shoe provides excellent wear resistance and anti-slip effects, making it perfect for skateboarding. The heel features a calendar pattern, while the tongue showcases a woven label, symbolizing the collaboration between Li Ning and PIN SKTBS.

The second shoe, the GOS 2000_PIN special edition, takes on the design of classic bread skateboard shoes. The upper is made of khaki-colored and dark-colored suede and lychee grain leather, giving it a stylish and durable look. The shoe is equipped with a card-plastic elastic midsole, which offers excellent cushioning and a comfortable fit. The details of this shoe include flat wide shoelaces, thick tongues, and round eye buttons on the shoe body that resemble game opening buttons. The pattern on the heel and the woven label on the tongue carry on the design elements from the SKATE GENERAL_PIN special edition.

Skateboarding enthusiasts can now enjoy professional-grade shoes that not only provide the necessary functionality but also incorporate fashionable and unique designs. Li Ning and PIN SKTBS have successfully merged the worlds of skateboarding and street style, creating a collection that will appeal to both professional skateboarders and casual wearers.

With the launch of these two special editions, Li Ning and PIN SKTBS have undoubtedly made a significant contribution to the skateboarding community. Whether you’re a skateboarder looking for high-performance shoes or someone who appreciates street fashion, these new releases are worth checking out.