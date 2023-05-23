Li Yuchun’s concert shows ever-changing looks_Entertainment Channel_China Youth Network

Li Yuchun’s “Happy Weekend” concert will be held twice on May 20 and 21. From July 14, 2018 to May 20, 2023, after more than four years, they will sing in Beijing again, and finally be able to say the phrase “happy weekend” face to face! Li Yuchun bluntly said that he was in a trance.

Li Yuchun’s weekend concert was almost full of seats, and the cheers and screams of the fans were almost endless. In the concert, Li Yuchun not only sang songs familiar to fans such as “If we are not crazy, we will grow old”, “Priceless Sister” and “Savage Growth”, he also sang songs from the new album “Happy Weekend”. Fans can still sing in chorus. In addition to singing more than 30 songs in one breath, the five sets of costumes displayed at the concert also amazed fans.

“You guys are so cute. I’ve never met someone like this before. I can feel the emotion that you have cherished since we haven’t seen each other for a long time. I am also very reluctant. I feel like I know that I have endless strength. I want to Keep singing. If there is a longer concert in the future, I will release a few more albums. Thank you for your enthusiasm, I will always remember this feeling.” Then Li Yuchun sang a song “Next, Intersection, See you, meet your fans next time.

Text/Reporter Shou Penghuan

Photography/Reporter Wang Xiaoxi