According to the latest reports from Hong Kong media, after the hand surgery, Lin Zhiying successfully completed the facial surgery and is currently recovering.Today, Chen Ruoyi also took a handshake photo and said, “We will survive the storm, and eventually we will see the light of day.” The agent responded: Thank you for your concern.

According to sources, Lin Zhiying has completed the second-stage surgery on the hand and face in the hospital. Now that Lin Zhiying has completed the facial surgery, it is good news that his family has reported his safety. I also hope that he will recover soon and return to full blood.

In addition, there is also news that Tesla has sent someone to inquire about Lin Zhiying’s condition privately, but the official did not admit it, and so far has not made any statement on the accident.

On July 22, Lin Zhiying drove a Tesla and collided with the pole of the bridge pier and caught fire. “Car friend” Yao Yuanhao was asked about his current situation when he attended the event on August 8, saying that a mutual friend said that Lin Zhiying had been transferred to the general ward.

Regarding this news, Lin Zhiying’s agent responded: “Thank you for your concern, let the patient recuperate for now, and I won’t make any other response for now.” Regarding Lin Zhiying’s operation progress, an unnamed doctor revealed that Lin Zhiying “restored the bones beautifully.” , It is estimated that normal exercise can be resumed in half a year.

