The first gold medal was born in the 14th Provincial Games

Yueyang and Hengyang players won the U19 men’s single kayak slalom professional group and amateur group champion

Huasheng Online, August 16 (all-media reporter Jiang Rui, Chen Puzhuang, Cai Jinyi) Today, the first gold medal of this Provincial Games was decided in the U19 men’s single kayak slalom competition of the 14th Hunan Provincial Games in Xiangxiang City: Yueyang player Hu Hao and Hengyang player Li Ka-shing won the professional and amateur championships respectively.

The kayak slalom event of this Provincial Games kicked off on August 14 at the slalom training base of the Yangtan Water Conservancy Project Management Office in Yutang Town, Xiangxiang City. All-around 6 events. Among them, U19 men’s single kayak and rowing boat are divided into professional group and amateur group.

In the morning, the U19 men’s single kayak competition was the first. Yueyang player Hu Hao won the professional group championship with a total score of 216.91 points, and Hengyang player Li Ka-shing won the first place in the amateur group with 192.97 points. In the subsequent U19 men’s single rowing event, Yueyang player Hu Haomei scored twice and won the gold medal in the professional group, and Hengyang player Lin Zhanpeng won the first place in the amateur group. Yueyang player Liu Xingyu won the U19 women’s single kayak and rowing championships. In the U17 all-around single kayak five-door racing four-lap event held in the afternoon, Changsha player Wu Qinghong and Hengyang player Xu Xiangyun won the men’s and women’s championships respectively.

This year’s Provincial Games kayaking project has two major events: slalom and still water. The Still Water Project will be held at Yueyang Aquatic Center from September 10th to 12th.

