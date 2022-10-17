On October 15th, Lin Zhiying posted a beautiful picture of celebrating her birthday with her family on social platforms, and said, “Thank you to my family for spending my birthday with me. This year is also the 30th anniversary of my debut. No matter what I have experienced, I still like it. Bring happiness to everyone, and finally wish my birthday wish: ‘Don’t worry about me anymore, everyone should be healthy and happy.'”

In the photo, Lin Zhiying is wearing white long sleeves and is lighting candles with a smile on her face. His wife, Chen Ruoyi, is standing happily in casual clothes. The three children of the two are sitting across the table waiting to celebrate their father’s birthday. The family of five Mouth warm and happy. Although Lin Zhiying’s exposed arms are very thin, it can be seen that his body has not fully recovered, but his mental state is still relatively good, which also relieved all the friends who were worried about him.

This is also the first time that Lin Zhiying has officially posted a frontal photo of herself after a car accident, and her face is not as “disfigured” as previously reported on the Internet.

Many netizens also sent birthday wishes to him and were happy for his safety.

As early as the evening of the 14th, Lin Zhiying’s wife Chen Ruoyi celebrated his birthday with photos on social platforms. After Lin Zhiying posted her birthday photos on the 15th, Chen Ruoyi reposted her husband’s news and wrote: “Dear husband, this birthday is really meaningful to us. A candle is inserted on the cake, which also represents With your rebirth, it is really the happiest thing in the world that your family can be together in a safe and healthy way. My heart is full of gratitude. I hope that our best super dad will always be safe and healthy, happy every day, and birthday. Happy! We love you so much, it’s been an easy journey, thank you for always working so hard.”

After Lin Zhiying’s car accident, Chen Ruoyi was undoubtedly the hardest one. She also reported the safety of her husband many times to the public, and she has always been impressed by Lin Zhiying’s efforts for recovery. Fans also thanked Chen Ruoyi for everything she had done to take care of Lin Zhiying, and called out “sister-in-law’s hard work”.

Lin Zhiying collided with a Tesla on July 22. The injuries included a fracture of the right hand, intracranial hemorrhage, a slight concussion, and a right pneumothorax. In an interview in September, he said that almost all of them have recovered.

Original title: Lin Zhiying is in good spirits for the first time after the car accident.

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling