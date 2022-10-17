Moments of terror for LDA, the son of Gigi D’Alessio: the boy was hospitalized for a sudden illness. The singer had to cancel his tour. Here’s what happened and what his conditions are.

Moments of pure terror for Gigi D’Alessio: his son, the young singer LDA, was admitted to hospital following an illness. Fans of both the songwriter and the boy worried a lot about his health condition. But how are you now?

LDA, born Luca D’Alessio, is the talented son of Gigi D’Alessio and Carmela Barbato. The boy is 19 and is very attached to his father. LDA followed in Gigi’s footsteps and became a singer too: last spring participated in Amici 21, the school of young talents of De Filippi. Her talent was particularly appreciated by Lorella Cuccarini.

Unlike his father, LDA prefers rap as a musical genre. In 2017 she duet with Il Mago in the single Horizonand has released other songs such as If I meet you. Before Amici he has performed in various clubs throughout Italy obtaining the appreciation of the public. Gigi D’Alessio is very proud of his son and she has always supported him in his musical careeralbeit very different from his.

Gigi D’Alessio, fear for LDA

The son of Gigi D’Alessio, talented singer of Friends of Maria De Filippi, was hospitalized for a sudden illness. It was he who communicated it to his fans through an Instagram post that portrays him enticed in a hospital room. His followers immediately became concerned about his health condition.

“Good evening everyone, for proven health reasons I am forced to postpone the event that should have taken place this Sunday in San Severo. It is useless to tell you how sorry I am, but at the same time sure that I can give my best once I am cured ”. With these words Luca D’Alessio spoke to fans about him.

But why was he hospitalized? It is not clear why he is unwell, but judging by his words it doesn’t seem like something serious. The boy is expected to recover in a few days to restart the tour where he left off.

Many fans who have sent messages of support and speedy recovery to the young singer. Among the many messages there is also that of Albe, also a competitor of Amici and great friend of the boy. “Too many Pan di Stelle, too much is good, I love … recover fool” he wrote in the comments, expressing his affection for his friend.